Brij Bhushan Singh Acquitted In Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case; Vinod Tomar Also Cleared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Brij Bhushan, Vinod Tomar in harassment case.

Case stemmed from women wrestlers' sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Delhi Police filed chargesheet for sexual harassment and assault.

Allegations surfaced during Singh's tenure as WFI chief.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the alleged sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.

The case originated from allegations made by women wrestlers against Singh during his tenure as WFI president. In 2023, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet accusing him of offences including sexual harassment, assault or use of criminal force against women, and criminal intimidation. Tomar was named as a co-accused in the case.

Last month, the court fixed August 3 for the pronouncement of its judgment. The proceedings were conducted in a closed courtroom.

Court Delivers Verdict After Final Arguments

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar reserved the judgment after hearing detailed submissions from both the prosecution and the defence following the conclusion of final arguments.

The court had also directed the counsels to file their written submissions within two weeks before delivering its verdict.

Senior advocate Rebecca John represented the complainants during the final arguments, while the defence was led by advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by advocates Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati. The defence concluded its submissions on June 30.

Case Stemmed From Wrestlers' Protest

The case arose from an FIR registered by the Delhi Police following the women wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, where allegations of sexual harassment during Singh's tenure as WFI chief were raised.

On June 15, 2023, the Delhi Police filed a 1,500-page chargesheet after completing its investigation. The chargesheet invoked Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the trial, the court recorded the statement of a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 12, along with the testimony of the investigating officer.

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Trial Concluded Before Acquittal

The trial concerned allegations made by women wrestlers from India and abroad, who accused Singh of sexual harassment during his tenure at the helm of the Wrestling Federation of India.

With Monday's verdict, the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted both Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar, bringing the trial to a close.