Yash's 'Toxic' Trailer To Release On August 8 Ahead Of Global Premiere

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash's multilingual action drama 'Toxic' trailer drops August 8.

Film premieres worldwide August 26, boasting an ensemble cast.

Previous teaser introduced female leads, kept story details secret.

Yash’s highly anticipated multilingual action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is moving closer to its theatrical debut, with the makers officially announcing the film's trailer release date. After months of anticipation, audiences will get their next look at the ambitious project on August 8, just weeks before the film arrives in cinemas worldwide on August 26.

The announcement, shared through the film's official Instagram account, has further fuelled excitement among fans waiting to see Yash return to the big screen in one of the year's most talked-about releases.

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Trailer Set To Release On August 8

The makers have confirmed that the official trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will premiere on August 8. The launch marks a significant promotional milestone as the film enters the final phase of its countdown to release.

Interest in the project has continued to grow following its promotional campaign and previously released musical singles, making the trailer one of the most awaited releases this month.

A Multilingual Action Spectacle

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been presented as a visually ambitious action entertainer.

The film has been shot in Kannada and English and will also be released in dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and several other languages. The multilingual rollout is designed to reach audiences both across India and overseas.

Star-Studded Cast Leads The Film

Yash headlines the ensemble cast, joined by Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Earlier, the makers released a teaser that introduced the film's leading female characters in visually striking new looks. While each actress was showcased prominently, the production team deliberately kept details of their characters undisclosed.

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Teaser Kept The Story Wrapped In Mystery

The one-minute-and-41-second teaser also featured a mysterious female voice-over, adding intrigue to the film's narrative.

It opened with an on-screen warning that read: "Kids... stay away. Parents... make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents... make sure your kids' kids stay away. Great-grandparents... at your own risk."

Although the teaser suggested that each of the women will have an important place in the story, the filmmakers have continued to keep major plot details under wraps.

Worldwide Release Later This Month

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026.

(With inputs from ANI)