Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film reaches Rs 43.89 crore globally, strong overseas support continues.

Midweek saw a slowdown, with Day 6 collections dropping.

Telugu version outperforms Hindi, shows varied occupancy rates.

Revenge plot unfolds as convict plans ex-lover's framing.

The box office journey of Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha continues to spark interest, even as the film enters its midweek phase. While Wednesday brought a noticeable slowdown, the overall numbers tell a story of resilience. With steady overseas support and consistent domestic traction, the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer is holding its ground and inching closer to the Rs 44 crore mark worldwide.

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Global Performance Remains Steady

Despite the midweek dip, the film’s worldwide total has climbed to Rs 43.89 crore by the end of Day 6. According to Sacnilk, the India net collection stands at Rs 27.05 crore, while the gross domestic figure has reached Rs 31.49 crore. Overseas markets have contributed Rs 12.40 crore so far, underlining the film’s sustained pull beyond India.

Earlier, the film also secured a spot among the top 10 at the USA box office, signalling growing traction internationally and positive word-of-mouth among global audiences.

A Slight, Expected Drop In Numbers

On its sixth day, Dacoit collected Rs 1.55 crore net across 4,185 shows in India. This reflects a 48.3 percent drop compared to Day 5, when the film had earned Rs 3.00 crore. The decline aligns with typical midweek trends, as theatre occupancy dipped across regions.

The Telugu version remained the stronger contributor, bringing in Rs 1.05 crore net from 2,082 shows with 18.0 percent occupancy. Meanwhile, the Hindi version added Rs 50 lakh net from 2,103 shows, recording 9.0 percent occupancy.

The Telugu 2D version registered an overall occupancy of 15.23 percent on Day 6. Morning shows opened at 12.85 percent, rising to 17.85 percent in the afternoon, before settling at 13.77 percent in the evening and 15.62 percent at night.

In comparison, the Hindi 2D version saw an overall occupancy of 12.60 percent. Morning footfall remained low at 4.54 percent, but improved slightly through the day, with afternoon, evening and night shows logging 10.08 percent, 10.23 percent and 16.77 percent respectively.

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A Revenge Drama With Twist

At its core, Dacoit revolves around Hari, a convicted murderer played by Adivi Sesh, who escapes prison with a plan for revenge. His target is Juliet, portrayed by Mrunal Thakur, his former lover, whom he believes betrayed him. As Hari sets out to frame her through a high-stakes hospital heist, unexpected twists begin to unravel, shifting the narrative in surprising ways.