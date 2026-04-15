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HomeEntertainmentMoviesIs Maatrubhumi Release Delayed? Salman Khan’s Film Yet To Be Sent To Censor Board

Is Maatrubhumi Release Delayed? Salman Khan’s Film Yet To Be Sent To Censor Board

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi faces delays and controversy over its title and content. The film is yet to get a new release date, and fans are waiting for an update.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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  • Additional scenes focusing on character relationships have been shot.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace initially grabbed a lot of attention, but now it seems to be facing several challenges. From a title change to objections linked to Chinese media, the film’s big-screen journey is surrounded by hurdles.

The film was set for an April release, but got postponed due to multiple reasons. So far, a new release date hasn’t been announced, keeping fans curious and uncertain about its release.

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan To Make A Cameo In Allu Arjun’s Raaka? Here’s The Big Update

Film Not Submitted To CBFC

According to a Mid-Day report, the film has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which hints that several issues are still being sorted behind the scenes. The report further states that the makers are currently working on necessary changes and figuring out the best way to move ahead with the release.

As of now, neither the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army, nor the CBFC has reviewed the film. This clearly indicates that several formalities are still pending before the film can hit theatres.

After the release of its first trailer, the film faced heavy criticism. At that time, the Indian government reportedly advised the makers to remove all references to China and the Galwan Valley clash. Since then, the film has continued to face multiple setbacks.

Title Had To Be Changed

As per reports, the controversy also led to a change in the film’s title. It was initially called the Battle of Galwan, but was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

The report also clarified that while the makers were advised to remove certain scenes, the film has not been entirely rewritten, nor has it undergone a complete reshoot.

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During the Mumbai schedule, the team shot a few new portions focusing on the families and love stories of supporting characters. The makers have now shifted the film’s tone towards a human drama, although some war sequences have been retained.

There is still no official announcement regarding the film’s release date, but it is being speculated that it might hit theatres around August.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Maatrubhumi expected to be released?

There is no official release date announced yet, but it is speculated that the film might hit theatres around August.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBFC Salman Khan Movie Salman Khan Maatrubhumi
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