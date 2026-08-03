Ghaziabad Psychiatrist Dies After Jumping From Fifth-Floor Apartment; Family Cites Depression

A 40-year-old psychiatrist allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of her apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, with her family claiming she had been battling depression following her divorce around one-and-a-half years ago.

The deceased, identified as Dr Hemika Agrawal, allegedly jumped from her flat in Officers City-2 Society in the Raj Nagar Extension area on Sunday. Police said she sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

According to her family, Dr Agrawal had been experiencing severe emotional distress since the end of her marriage about 18 months ago. Her father, Dr R Chandra, a psychiatrist based in Ghaziabad, said the divorce had significantly affected her mental health, leaving her in a state of depression.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are examining all possible angles. Statements of family members are being recorded, while evidence collected from the scene is also being reviewed.

Officials said no suicide note has been officially confirmed to have been recovered so far.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and the post-mortem examination, police added.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or having thoughts of self-harm, reaching out to a trusted family member, friend, or a qualified mental health professional can help. Support is available, and seeking help is an important step.