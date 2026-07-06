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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesNetizens Outraged After Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Removed From ZEE5, Pirated Copies Surface Online

Netizens Outraged After Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Removed From ZEE5, Pirated Copies Surface Online

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has been removed from ZEE5, days after its OTT release, triggering widespread reactions. As fans question the decision, pirated copies of the film have begun circulating.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 09:15 AM (IST)

The sudden removal of Diljit Dosankh's Satluj from ZEE5 has triggered widespread discussion across social media, with viewers expressing disappointment and confusion. The film, which premiered directly on the streaming platform on July 3 after skipping a theatrical release, is no longer available for audiences in India. As conversations around the takedown gathered pace, pirated versions of the biographical drama quickly began circulating online, adding another layer to the controversy.

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Satluj Disappears From ZEE5 Shortly After OTT Debut

The biographical drama, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was withdrawn from ZEE5 India just hours after its OTT release and has been made unavailable "until further notice."

The development has reignited debate surrounding the film, which had already faced reported certification hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), including suggestions for around 120 cuts before its release.

Soon after ZEE5 confirmed that the title had been removed from its platform, social media users began posting that pirated copies of the film were already available on illegal streaming and download websites.

Fans Question The Decision As Reactions Flood Social Media

The streaming platform's announcement prompted a wave of reactions online. While many users questioned why the film had been removed, others went a step further by sharing links to pirated versions circulating on the internet.

Former MP Saket Gokhale also reacted to the development, writing, "I have written to Sh Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon'ble Minister for Information Broadcasting and IT expressing my strongest protest against the banning of this important film. "

Several users voiced their frustration over the removal.

One user wrote, "Pulling Satluj off ZEE5 within 48 hours doesn’t bury the truth ,it only makes the world more curious about what they tried so hard to hide."

Another posted, "It's truly puzzling why the release of #SATLUJ has been banned and delayed. What could possibly be so "wrong on film" that it warrants such a decision? This film, depicting a stark reality and a governmental failure, deserves to be seen."

A different user commented, "BJP blew whatever miniscule chance it had in Punjab assembly elections 2027 by their dictatorial attitude in bringing down the movie Satluj from an OTT platform. Truth can never be hidden from the masses it has a way of outing itself."

Another reaction read, "A movie shouldn't become controversial simply because it tells an uncomfortable story. The audience is mature enough to decide what to believe. Removing Satluj has only made more people curious about it."

One more user posted, "Let’s be completely honest for a second. The absolute fear and panic surrounding #Satluj is the ultimate proof that truth scares the establishment more than anything else. For THREE whole years, they dragged this movie through the mud. They demanded 127 cuts. They forced a title change from Punjab '95 to Satluj. They even tried to kill its festival run internationally. And the moment it finally drops uncut on @ZEE5India, sending shockwaves across the internet with rave reviews, it gets scrubbed from the platform within 48 hours? Absolutely pathetic."

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Instagram Post After Satluj Removed From ZEE5: ‘I Challenge The Darkness’

Pirated Copies Begin Circulating Online

Following the film's removal, several users claimed that Satluj had appeared on piracy websites. Screenshots showing the film allegedly available in HD formats were widely shared across social media.

Some users even circulated links to these unauthorised copies while encouraging others to watch the film through illegal sources.

One user wrote, "Hahaha #satluj movie isn't Aviable on #zee5 anymore but #Satluj is available on many FREEDOM site, you can download at 1080p - 1480p any Freedom Download website, that even #pm even can't take down, even current Tamil CM #ThalapathyVIJAY can't take down #janayagan from these site."

Diljit Dosanjh's Livestream Remarks Go Viral

Amid the ongoing discussion, an earlier livestream by Diljit Dosanjh has resurfaced and is now being widely shared online.

During the interaction, the actor was reportedly asked what he would do if the film was removed from the streaming platform. Responding in Punjabi, he said, "Hun tension nai, sab ne kar layi download,"

He then added, "Main tension free baitha."

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
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