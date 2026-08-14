‘India Can Hit Hard’: Ajit Doval Reveals Operation Sindoor’s Objective In First Interview

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSA Doval warns India can hit hard, not weak.

Operation Sindoor destroyed terror camps avenging Pahalgam attack.

Conflict lasted 88 hours, concluding after mutual understanding.

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said India's generosity and tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting that the country can take risks and hit hard, irrespective of the consequences.

Speaking in the upcoming Discovery docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor", Doval said the objective of the 88-hour military operation was to destroy enemy camps, particularly those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We had decided the objective of the operation as destruction of the enemy camps particularly those who had been responsible for the Pahalgam attack," Doval said in his first interview since Operation Sindoor.

"Message to the world is very clear - India’s generosity or India being tolerant should not be mistaken for its weakness. India can take risks, India can hit hard, irrespective of the consequences," he added.

The two-part docuseries brings together India's military and national security leadership to recount the decisions and events surrounding Operation Sindoor, with first-hand accounts from those who oversaw India’s response, Discovery said in a statement.

In the show, Doval offers an account of the decision-making and resolve behind the military response, it added.

"Declassified: Operation Sindoor" will premiere on Saturday at 9 pm on Discovery and streaming service discovery+.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year to avenge the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

