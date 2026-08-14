Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 begin their box office clash.

Awarapan 2 earned 0.46 crore net in early Day 1 collections.

Batwara 1947 significantly lags with 0.06 crore net collection.

Awarapan 2 also dominated advance bookings considerably beforehand.

The box office battle between Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has officially begun. Both films have started their theatrical run, and all eyes are now on the Day 1 numbers to see which release can emerge ahead in this clash.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Deol Face Off Again After 19 Years; Who Won The First Box Office Clash?

Awarapan 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the latest Day 1 figures, Awarapan 2 is currently playing across 742 shows and has collected Rs 0.46 crore net so far today.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.54 crore, while its India net collection is Rs 0.46 crore. The final Day 1 figures are still awaited.

Batwara 1947 Day 1 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 is running across 712 shows. Sunny Deol's film has collected Rs 0.06 crore net so far on its opening day.

Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.07 crore, with the India net total at Rs 0.06 crore. The film's final Day 1 box office numbers have not yet been reported.

Who Won The Advance Booking Battle?

The gap between the two films was already visible before their theatrical release, with Awarapan 2 securing a considerably stronger advance booking performance than Batwara 1947.

According to Sacnilk data, Batwara 1947 recorded advance sales of 65,391 tickets across 8,886 shows for its opening day. The film earned Rs 1.76 crore in advance bookings without blocked seats and Rs 4.21 crore when blocked seats were included.

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, however, posted much higher pre-release numbers. The film sold 285,802 tickets across 9,122 shows. Its advance booking collection stood at Rs 8.57 crore without blocked seats and reached Rs 11.36 crore with blocked seats included.

The advance booking figures, therefore, gave Awarapan 2 a substantial advantage heading into the Day 1 box office clash.

ALSO READ: ‘Shows Badhane Pad Jaayenge’: Amaal Mallik On ‘Awarapan 2’ As Distributor Predicts Huge Opening

About Awarapan 2 And Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 serves as the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Although the original film received appreciation from critics, it did not succeed commercially during its theatrical run. The sequel stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 brings Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi together again after a long gap. The film also reunites Sunny with Preity Zinta, who previously shared the screen with him in Bhaiaji Superhit.

The battle between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 has only just begun, and the final Day 1 collections will offer a clearer picture of which film takes the opening-round advantage.