Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 0.46 crore net so far, playing across 742 shows. Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 0.06 crore net across 712 shows.
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Day 1 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi's Film Takes Lead Over Sunny Deol's Release With Rs 0.46 Cr Opening
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Day 1 Box Office Clash: Emraan Hashmi’s film takes an early lead over Sunny Deol’s release, while advance booking figures reveal a significant gap.
- Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 begin their box office clash.
- Awarapan 2 earned 0.46 crore net in early Day 1 collections.
- Batwara 1947 significantly lags with 0.06 crore net collection.
- Awarapan 2 also dominated advance bookings considerably beforehand.
The box office battle between Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 has officially begun. Both films have started their theatrical run, and all eyes are now on the Day 1 numbers to see which release can emerge ahead in this clash.
ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Deol Face Off Again After 19 Years; Who Won The First Box Office Clash?
Awarapan 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the latest Day 1 figures, Awarapan 2 is currently playing across 742 shows and has collected Rs 0.46 crore net so far today.
The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.54 crore, while its India net collection is Rs 0.46 crore. The final Day 1 figures are still awaited.
Batwara 1947 Day 1 Box Office Collection
Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 is running across 712 shows. Sunny Deol's film has collected Rs 0.06 crore net so far on its opening day.
Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.07 crore, with the India net total at Rs 0.06 crore. The film's final Day 1 box office numbers have not yet been reported.
Who Won The Advance Booking Battle?
The gap between the two films was already visible before their theatrical release, with Awarapan 2 securing a considerably stronger advance booking performance than Batwara 1947.
According to Sacnilk data, Batwara 1947 recorded advance sales of 65,391 tickets across 8,886 shows for its opening day. The film earned Rs 1.76 crore in advance bookings without blocked seats and Rs 4.21 crore when blocked seats were included.
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, however, posted much higher pre-release numbers. The film sold 285,802 tickets across 9,122 shows. Its advance booking collection stood at Rs 8.57 crore without blocked seats and reached Rs 11.36 crore with blocked seats included.
The advance booking figures, therefore, gave Awarapan 2 a substantial advantage heading into the Day 1 box office clash.
ALSO READ: ‘Shows Badhane Pad Jaayenge’: Amaal Mallik On ‘Awarapan 2’ As Distributor Predicts Huge Opening
About Awarapan 2 And Batwara 1947
Awarapan 2 serves as the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Although the original film received appreciation from critics, it did not succeed commercially during its theatrical run. The sequel stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles.
Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 brings Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi together again after a long gap. The film also reunites Sunny with Preity Zinta, who previously shared the screen with him in Bhaiaji Superhit.
The battle between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 has only just begun, and the final Day 1 collections will offer a clearer picture of which film takes the opening-round advantage.
Frequently Asked Questions
How are Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 performing on their opening day?
Which film secured stronger advance bookings?
Awarapan 2 secured much stronger advance bookings, selling 285,802 tickets. Batwara 1947 sold 65,391 tickets, indicating a significant lead for Awarapan 2.
What is Awarapan 2 about and who are its main actors?
Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, which was critically appreciated. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.
Who are the key cast and crew reunited in Batwara 1947?
Batwara 1947 reunites Sunny Deol with director Rajkumar Santoshi after a long gap. Sunny Deol also shares the screen again with Preity Zinta in the film.