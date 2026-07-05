Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh linked film's removal to Jaswant Khalra's life.

ZEE5 acknowledged overwhelming viewer support for the film Satluj.

The platform removed the film, exploring legal options to restore it.

Diljit Dosanjh shared a cryptic Instagram post just hours after his film Panjab '95, released in India as Satluj on ZEE5, was removed from the streaming platform. In the post, he drew a parallel between the film’s fate and the life of Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Post

“Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji Panjab 95 SATLUJ Naal V Oh Hee Hoyea Jo Khalra Saab Naal Hoyea [The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra.]” read the post shared on Instagram.

The text on the video reads, “I challenge the darkness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

ZEE5 Reacts To Satluj Being Removed

ZEE5 acknowledged the overwhelming response the film received following its release and expressed gratitude to viewers for their support. The streaming platform released the statment on X, formerly Twitter. Along with the statement, it wrote, “Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t. Thank you for the incredible love. We hope to bring it back soon.”

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In its statement, the platform said, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”

The streaming platform further said that it stands by the film and extended its support to the visionary team behind it. “At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”

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ZEE5, in its statement, also confirmed that Satluj has been taken down in India for the time being while it explores legal and procedural options to restore access.

“In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”