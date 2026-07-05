Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s long-delayed film Satluj, earlier titled Punjab ’95, has become unavailable on ZEE5 in India just two days after its release. The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was released on the streaming platform after being stuck for more than three years over censorship issues. ZEE5 confirmed the development in a statement, saying the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice while it explores ways to bring it back for viewers.

ZEE5 Pauses Film

The Honey Trehan-directed film premiered on ZEE5 on Friday without any cuts, but by Sunday evening, the streaming platform announced that Satluj was no longer available in India.

“In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice,” ZEE5 said in its statement.

Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t.



Thank you for the incredible love.

We hope to bring it back soon.#Satluj pic.twitter.com/Ox3MZIBvlT — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) July 5, 2026

The platform said it remained committed to following due process and exploring all possible ways to make the film available again at the earliest.

ZEE5 also thanked viewers for their response, saying the support for the film since its release had been “overwhelming”.

Long Censorship Battle

Satluj is inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994 before disappearing in 1995.

The film had earlier faced hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had reportedly sought 127 cuts, delaying its release plans.

It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 but was removed from the line-up without any official statement.

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Diljit On Khalra’s Story

Dosanjh, who portrays Khalra in the film, earlier described Satluj as a story of “conviction, courage and humanity”.

The actor said Khalra’s contribution and sacrifice were among the biggest reasons he decided to become part of the project. Director Honey Trehan said the film was made with honesty and sensitivity, calling it a tribute to the strength of the human spirit.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.

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