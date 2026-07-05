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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan, Gauri Spratt's First Dance After Wedding Goes Viral; Irfan Pathan Shares Video: WATCH

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt's First Dance After Wedding Goes Viral; Irfan Pathan Shares Video: WATCH

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrated their registered marriage with a romantic first dance at their Mumbai home. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan shared an inside video from the intimate ceremony.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt registered marriage in Mumbai.
  • Irfan Pathan shared video of couple's intimate first dance.
  • Close family and friends attended the private celebration.
  • Official pictures later confirmed the couple's signing documents.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have begun a new chapter together, celebrating their registered marriage in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Mumbai residence. Offering fans a rare look inside the private occasion, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a heartfelt video on social media that captured some of the couple's most memorable moments, including their romantic first dance surrounded by loved ones.

ALSO READ: Kiran Rao Skips Ex-Husband Aamir Khan’s Wedding To Gauri Spratt; Reena Dutta Attends

Irfan Pathan Shares Special Moments From The Ceremony

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Instagram to congratulate the newlyweds while sharing an inside video from the ceremony held at Aamir Khan's Bandra residence.

The clip shows Aamir and Gauri completing the legal formalities of their registered marriage before joining family and close friends for a celebratory dance. During the intimate moment, Aamir is seen embracing and kissing Gauri as they share their first dance as husband and wife.

Congratulating the couple, Pathan wrote, "Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again! "

Elegant Looks For The Intimate Wedding

For the special occasion, Aamir chose a simple white traditional outfit, complemented by a bronze brooch. Gauri wore an elegant beige ensemble featuring intricate detailing, with her hair styled in a neatly braided look.

The couple solemnised their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Marries Gauri Spratt In Intimate Family Ceremony; FIRST Pic Goes Viral

Official Wedding Pictures Released

A few hours after the ceremony, Aamir Khan's PR agency, Spice, released the first official photographs on Instagram. The images captured the couple signing their marriage documents and completing the registration process in the presence of their closest family members and friends.

Close Family And Friends Attend The Celebration

The wedding remained a private affair, attended by close relatives and friends, including family members who had travelled from overseas.

Among those present were Aamir's children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, along with Gauri Spratt's son, making it a family-centred celebration.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan were seen arriving at Aamir's Pali Hill residence. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who directed Aamir in Lagaan, also attended the wedding.

Actors Elli AvrRam and Vir Das, former cricketer Irfan Pathan and politician Raj Thackeray were among the guests spotted arriving for the celebrations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently got married in an intimate ceremony?

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrated their registered marriage at the actor's Mumbai residence. The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by loved ones.

How did fans get a look into Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding?

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a heartfelt video on social media, offering a rare look inside the private occasion. The video captured memorable moments, including their romantic first dance.

Who attended Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding?

The private wedding was attended by close relatives and friends, including Aamir's children Junaid, Ira, and Azad, along with Gauri Spratt's son. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Irfan Pathan were also present.

Under what act did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt solemnize their marriage?

The couple solemnized their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Official photographs showed them signing their marriage documents during the registration process.

What did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt wear for their wedding?

Aamir chose a simple white traditional outfit complemented by a bronze brooch. Gauri wore an elegant beige ensemble featuring intricate detailing, with her hair styled in a neatly braided look.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Irfan Pathan Bollywood ENtertainment News Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Wedding
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