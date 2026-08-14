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Kannada version runtime is reportedly 194 minutes long.

Story depicts a gangster's journey of loyalty and redemption.

Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is edging closer to its theatrical release, and the film has now reportedly completed the censor process for its Kannada version. According to reports citing the official censor certificate, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), while its lengthy runtime has also come to light ahead of its August 26, 2026 release.

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Toxic's Reported Runtime Revealed

A report by Bollywood Hungama stated that the Bengaluru regional office of the CBFC certified the Kannada version of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups on August 13, 2026.

The censor certificate reportedly lists the film’s duration at 194 minutes and 12 seconds, which translates to 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds. The certified version is listed in Kannada.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the certification and runtime details so far.

What Is Yash's Toxic About?

The film’s official plot summary describes the story of a gangster dealing with questions of loyalty, morality and personal redemption in a post-independence Goa marked by violence and jealousy.

It reads: "A gangster navigates the complexities of loyalty, morality, and the struggle for personal redemption in a post-independence Goa where violence and jealousy reign. With its atmospheric world, brutal action sequences, and morally conflicted characters, the film explores the price one must pay for love and for finding redemption amidst the darkness."

The trailer has already offered audiences a glimpse into the film’s dark and violent world. At its centre appears to be the troubled relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket, with the story also exploring a web of personal relationships, rivalries and conflicting ideologies.

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Toxic Cast And Crew

Yash leads the film, which features an extensive ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Balaji Manohar and Sudev Nair.

The film has been directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Yash has also co-produced the project under his banner.

The film has been written and shot in Kannada and English and will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.