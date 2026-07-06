Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony.

BJP leader questioned Khan repeatedly marrying only Hindu women.

She suggested a deliberate pattern, divorcing wives after children.

Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan's marriage to Gauri Spratt has generated widespread conversation across social media, with reactions ranging from congratulatory messages to criticism. Amid the online debate, BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan made controversial remarks about the actor's personal life and previous marriages, drawing significant attention.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt's First Dance After Wedding Goes Viral; Irfan Pathan Shares Video: WATCH

Nazia Elahi Khan Makes Controversial Comments

Reacting to Aamir Khan's marriage to Gauri Spratt, BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan questioned why all three of the actor's wives have been Hindu. She alleged that Aamir deliberately chose Hindu women for marriage and later divorced them after having children. She also questioned why the actor had not converted to Hinduism if he preferred marrying Hindu women.

She said, "Pehli biwi Hindu, dusri biwi Hindu, teesri biwi Hindu. Ab teesri ko bhi chodega jab ek baccha paida karwalega. Aamir Khan itna bada actor hai, desh, videsh, muslim countries sab jagah jata hai. Jab teen baar pyaar hua, ek baar bhi use Muslim se pyaar nahi hua. Ye kaisa pyaar hai?" [His first wife was Hindu, his second wife was Hindu, and his third wife is also Hindu. Now he will leave the third one too after having a child. Aamir Khan is such a big actor; he travels across India, abroad, and even to Muslim countries. After falling in love three times, not even once did he fall in love with a Muslim woman. What kind of love is that?]

She further added, "Ye toh matlab lag raha hai ki targeted hai ki use Hindu se hi pyaar karna hai, Hindu se hi shaadi karni hai, aur Hindu beti ko hi baccha dekarke usko hi talaq dena hai. Usko sirf Hindu hi ladki pasand aati hai. Jab itna Hindu ladki pasand aati hai toh khud kyu nahi Hindu ban jata hai?" [It seems as though it is deliberate, that he only wants to fall in love with Hindu women, marry Hindu women, and then divorce them after having a child with a Hindu daughter. He only seems to like Hindu women. If he likes Hindu women so much, then why doesn't he become a Hindu himself?]

The remarks have since circulated widely on social media, prompting fresh discussion around the actor's personal life and his recent marriage.

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BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan made remarks about Aamir Khan’s marriages and personal life.



-She pointed out that all three of Aamir Khan’s wives were Hindus and questioned why he never chose a Muslim woman as a partner.



- married to Reena Dutta… — Jeet (@JeetN25) July 5, 2026

Aamir Khan Marries Gauri Spratt In A Private Ceremony

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5, in an intimate private ceremony held in Mumbai. News of the wedding soon attracted widespread attention, with social media users sharing a range of opinions and reactions.

The marriage marks a new phase in the actor's personal life following two previous marriages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gauri spratt (@gauri_spratt)

ALSO READ: Kiran Rao Skips Ex-Husband Aamir Khan’s Wedding To Gauri Spratt; Reena Dutta Attends

A New Chapter In Aamir Khan's Personal Life

Before marrying Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta in 1986. The former couple have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, before ending their marriage in 2002.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years together, the pair announced their separation in 2021. Despite parting ways, they have continued to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir publicly acknowledged his relationship with Gauri Spratt during the celebrations for his 60th birthday in March last year, when he introduced her to members of the media. The couple's wedding now marks the latest chapter in the actor's personal journey.