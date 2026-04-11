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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Is This A Slowdown? Ranveer Singh’s Film Sees Lowest Earnings So Far On Day 23

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Is This A Slowdown? Ranveer Singh’s Film Sees Lowest Earnings So Far On Day 23

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 23: Ranveer Singh’s film records Rs 6.70 Cr with a slight dip but continues strong in week 4. Check India and worldwide totals.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film collected ₹6.70 crore on its 23rd day.
  • Despite a minor dip, occupancy slightly improved.
  • Total India net collection now exceeds ₹1,055 crore.
  • Hindi version dominates earnings, regional markets follow.

Even as many big-ticket films begin to fade by their fourth week, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is refusing to slow down completely. Yes, Day 23 brought a noticeable dip, but does that really signal trouble, or just a pause before another weekend surge?

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Actor Vivek Sinha Reacts to Rs 1 Crore Fee, Says ‘It Was A Good Amount But…’

Day 23 Collection Sees Mild Drop

On its 23rd day, the film earned a net Rs 6.70 crore across 8,492 shows in India. This marks a decline of around 6.3% compared to Day 22, when it collected Rs 7.15 crore. Despite the drop, the numbers remain steady for a film already deep into its theatrical run.

The overall occupancy also showed a slight improvement, rising from 12.3% on Thursday to 13.2% on Friday, an early sign that audiences may return in larger numbers over the weekend.

Strong Hold At Indian Box Office 

The film’s total India gross has now climbed to Rs 1,263.26 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 1,055.12 crore. Even in its fourth week, the film continues to maintain a firm grip at the box office, positioning itself among the top performers.

Notably, the third week closed on a solid Rs 110.60 crore, and the current trend hints at another potential spike over the weekend.

The Hindi version remains the backbone of the film’s earnings, contributing Rs 6.50 crore on Day 23 alone. It recorded an average occupancy of around 13% across 8,174 shows.

In regional markets, the Telugu version led with Rs 9 lakh from 201 shows, followed by Tamil collections of Rs 7 lakh despite a stronger occupancy of 34%. Kannada shows added Rs 3 lakh, while Malayalam registered the highest occupancy at 46%, bringing in Rs 1 lakh.

Is Lowest Collection So Far Concerning?

Day 23 appears to be the film’s lowest single-day earning so far. However, such a dip is not unusual at this stage of a theatrical run. In fact, the steady occupancy and consistent footfall suggest that the film is far from losing its audience.

With the weekend approaching, Ranveer Singh's high octane sequel may bounce back once again.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on its 23rd day?

On its 23rd day, the film earned a net of Rs 6.70 crore across 8,492 shows in India. This was a slight dip compared to the previous day.

Has the film's overall occupancy improved recently?

Yes, the overall occupancy showed a slight improvement, rising from 12.3% on Thursday to 13.2% on Friday. This could indicate a return of audiences over the weekend.

What is the total collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India?

The film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 1,263.26 crore, with a net collection of Rs 1,055.12 crore. It continues to perform strongly in its fourth week.

Which regional version of the film performed best on Day 23?

The Hindi version was the strongest contributor, earning Rs 6.50 crore. Among regional markets, the Telugu version earned Rs 9 lakh, and the Tamil version brought in Rs 7 lakh.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
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