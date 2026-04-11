Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dacoit film earns ₹13.57 crore worldwide on opening day.

Telugu version leads with ₹5.6 crore; Hindi version lags.

Film faces stiff competition from other recent releases.

Story follows prisoner seeking revenge on former lover.

Dacoit has finally arrived in cinemas and its opening day performace offers a mixet yet promising picture. Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the romantic action drama managed to draw steady footfall, translating into a respectable Day 1 haul at the global box office.

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A Decent Global Start On Day 1

The film recorded a net collection of Rs 6.5 crore in India on its opening day, according to trade estimates. Its domestic gross stands at Rs 7.57 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 6 crore, pushing the total worldwide earnings to Rs 13.57 crore.

While the numbers indicate a solid start, they reflect a “decent” rather than explosive opening. The film benefitted from early buzz and audience curiosity, though it stopped short of delivering a blockbuster-level debut.

Telugu vs Hindi Performance

Released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Dacoit saw a stark contrast in performance between the two languages. The Telugu version dominated, earning Rs 5.6 crore net across 1,883 shows. Meanwhile, the Hindi version contributed only Rs 90 lakh despite running in slightly more shows (1,917).

Overall occupancy stood at 26.4%, with the Telugu version showing stronger engagement at 41.35%. The day began modestly but improved as it progressed, peaking at 55% occupancy during night shows. Hyderabad led the charts with 60.3% occupancy, followed by Bengaluru at 27%. In contrast, Hindi occupancy remained low at 17.83%.

Facing Tough Competition At The Box Office

Despite its decent opening, Dacoit finds itself trailing behind several recent Telugu releases. Films like Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Rs 32.25 crore opening) and Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Rs 34.75 crore) have set significantly higher benchmarks.

Adding to the challenge is ongoing competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which continues to perform strongly even in its third week. On Day 23, it collected Rs 6.7 crore, surpassing Dacoit’s opening day figure, and has already crossed Rs 1,055 crore domestically.

Story And Cast Of Dacoit

Co-written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo, the film follows the journey of an enraged prisoner determined to take revenge on his former lover. As the narrative unfolds, it blends romance with betrayal and high-stakes action, creating an emotionally charged storyline.

Alongside the lead pair, the film features a strong supporting cast including Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.