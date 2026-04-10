Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jana Nayagan's HD print leaked online across piracy platforms.

Makers KVN Productions issued a warning against sharing leaked content.

Circulating pirated film footage faces legal action and penalties.

Downloading pirated movies risks fines and possible jail time.

Jana Nayagan, which is still awaiting a release date after facing uncertainty due to pending CBFC clearance, has reportedly been leaked online in HD. While a five-minute clip was widely shared on social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), the entire film was also reportedly uploaded to piracy websites.

The HD print of Jana Nayagan has been leaked online and is being widely shared across illegal websites.

Jana Nayagan HD Print Leaked Online

Ahead of its theatrical release, the HD print of Vijay’s final film before his full-time foray into politics has surfaced on several piracy platforms. These could include Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmy4wap, Bolly4u, Jio Rockers and 9xmovies.

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The clips of the film have also been shared online on social media platforms. However, they were taken down by the makers after fans alerted them.

Legal Action By The Makers

The production company behind the film, KVN Productions, issued a statement after the leak.

“It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy,” read the statement from the makers.

The makers also urged people not to share leaked footage on platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites or torrent platforms.

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“We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws,” the statement added.

The notice further warned that anyone involved in circulating the content would face immediate legal action and the consequences thereof. “If you receive such content, do not open, store or forward it. Delete it immediately,” the public notice stated.

Rs 3 Lakh Fine Or Up To 3 Months In Jail

Downloading, streaming, sharing or watching Jana Nayagan from piracy websites is a punishable offence under the Copyright Act, 1957.

Anyone caught downloading or sharing pirated content from platforms such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla or Telegram can face a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh, or in some cases up to 5 per cent of the film’s total production cost.

Repeat offenders may also face imprisonment of up to three months.

ABP Live strongly discourages piracy in any form and urges audiences to watch films only through authorised channels, including cinema halls and official streaming platforms. Supporting legal viewing options helps protect creative work and ensures fair compensation for everyone involved in filmmaking.