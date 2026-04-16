Hera Pheri 3 On Cards? Akshay Kumar Gives Update During Instagram Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar addressed fan questions during an Instagram live session.

The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.

Hera Pheri 3's production has faced reported delays and issues.

With excitement building around Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar took a moment to connect with fans through a live Instagram session, only to be met with the one question everyone has been waiting to ask. And while his response was honest, it may not be what fans were hoping for.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar Film Earns Rs 2.55 Cr, Sells Over 34,000 Tickets

'Abhi Toh Filhal Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai'

During the interactive session, the actor fielded several fan queries, but it was Hera Pheri 3 that dominated the conversation. Aware of the anticipation, Akshay addressed it head-on with his trademark candour.

"Hera Pheri mujhe laga hi tha ye question aane hi wala hai. Hera Pheri par abhi toh filhal kuch bhi nahi hai."

His response, while straightforward, has left fans both curious and slightly disappointed, especially given the long-standing buzz around the project.

What Happened With Hera Pheri 3?

The third instalment of the much-loved franchise had been officially announced, with the iconic trio, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, expected to reunite. However, the journey has been anything but smooth.

Reports suggested a brief fallout when Paresh Rawal stepped away from the project over creative differences, prompting legal action from Akshay Kumar’s production house. The matter was later resolved, and Rawal returned, but the uncertainty appears to linger.

ALSO READ: ‘Puttar Vadda Soch’: Akshay Kumar Recalls How His Mother Pushed Him To Buy A 5 BHK Flat

Akshay Kumar's Next Biggest Release

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy that reunites him with director Priyadarshan. The film also features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and veteran actor Asrani.

Set to hit theatres on April 17, the film marks another collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan, raising hopes for a blend of comedy and chaos that fans have come to love.

For now, Hera Pheri 3 remains a question mark. Akshay Kumar’s candid admission suggests that while conversations may have happened, nothing concrete is in place just yet.