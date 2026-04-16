Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesHera Pheri 3 On Cards? Akshay Kumar Gives Update During Instagram Live

Hera Pheri 3 On Cards? Akshay Kumar Gives Update During Instagram Live

Akshay Kumar addresses Hera Pheri 3 rumours during a live session ahead of Bhooth Bangla release, leaving fans curious about the franchise’s future.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar addressed fan questions during an Instagram live session.
  • The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.
  • Hera Pheri 3's production has faced reported delays and issues.

With excitement building around Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar took a moment to connect with fans through a live Instagram session, only to be met with the one question everyone has been waiting to ask. And while his response was honest, it may not be what fans were hoping for.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar Film Earns Rs 2.55 Cr, Sells Over 34,000 Tickets

'Abhi Toh Filhal Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai'

During the interactive session, the actor fielded several fan queries, but it was Hera Pheri 3 that dominated the conversation. Aware of the anticipation, Akshay addressed it head-on with his trademark candour.

"Hera Pheri mujhe laga hi tha ye question aane hi wala hai. Hera Pheri par abhi toh filhal kuch bhi nahi hai."

His response, while straightforward, has left fans both curious and slightly disappointed, especially given the long-standing buzz around the project.

What Happened With Hera Pheri 3?

The third instalment of the much-loved franchise had been officially announced, with the iconic trio, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, expected to reunite. However, the journey has been anything but smooth.

Reports suggested a brief fallout when Paresh Rawal stepped away from the project over creative differences, prompting legal action from Akshay Kumar’s production house. The matter was later resolved, and Rawal returned, but the uncertainty appears to linger.

ALSO READ: ‘Puttar Vadda Soch’: Akshay Kumar Recalls How His Mother Pushed Him To Buy A 5 BHK Flat

Akshay Kumar's Next Biggest Release

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy that reunites him with director Priyadarshan. The film also features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and veteran actor Asrani.

Set to hit theatres on April 17, the film marks another collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan, raising hopes for a blend of comedy and chaos that fans have come to love.

For now, Hera Pheri 3 remains a question mark. Akshay Kumar’s candid admission suggests that while conversations may have happened, nothing concrete is in place just yet.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Akshay Kumar say about Hera Pheri 3 during his Instagram live?

Akshay Kumar addressed the anticipation for Hera Pheri 3, stating that 'right now, there is nothing happening with it.'

What is the current status of Hera Pheri 3?

Akshay Kumar's recent statement indicates that while the project has been discussed, there is no concrete development at this moment.

What is Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie?

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of 'Bhooth Bangla', a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan.

When is Bhooth Bangla releasing?

Bhooth Bangla is set to hit theatres on April 17th.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Hera Pheri 3 ENtertainment News Bhooth Bangla
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Hera Pheri 3 On Cards? Akshay Kumar Gives Update During Instagram Live
Hera Pheri 3 On Cards? Akshay Kumar Gives Update During Instagram Live
Movies
Jana Nayagan Leaked Online: Vijay’s Film Likely To Get U/A Certification, Release Date Expected Soon
Jana Nayagan Leaked Online: Vijay’s Film Likely To Get U/A Certification, Release Date Expected Soon
Movies
Ramayana Release Date Out: Yash Confirms October Release For Ranbir Kapoor Film, Responds To VFX Criticism
Ramayana Release Date Out: Yash Confirms October Release For Ranbir Kapoor Film, Responds To VFX Criticism
Movies
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Yet To Lock Release Date, Makers Rule Out OTT Premiere: Reports
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Yet To Lock Release Date, Makers Rule Out OTT Premiere: Reports
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Devyani Jaipuria
Devyani Jaipuria
Menstrual Hygiene A Fundamental Right: How The Supreme Court’s Ruling Can Drive Real Change
Opinion
Embed widget