Rashmika Mandanna Drops Cocktail 2 Song BTS From Italy Shoot With Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

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Filmed in Sicily, Italy; BTS shared by Rashmika.

The makers of Cocktail 2, which is set to release in theatres on June 19, have finally dropped the film’s first song after teasing it for several days. The track features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa Singh, with music composed by Pritam Chakraborty and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track has been released under the labels Universal Music India and Mad For Music.

Cocktail 2 Song OUT Now!

Announcing the release on X (formerly Twitter), Shahid Kapoor wrote, “We teased you long enough. The full song of Jab Talak is now out on all platforms.”

We teased you long enough.

Full song of #JabTalak out now on all platforms. #Cocktail2 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19th June. pic.twitter.com/4RCgCIOg7y — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 16, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Cocktail 2 Song BTS

While Shahid made the announcement, Rashmika Mandanna shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the shoot of the song. Posting the video, she revealed that the track was filmed in Sicily, Italy.

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“A page from Diya’s diary- We shot for Jab Talak in Sicily, Italy and it was all- random dancing between takes, loving dancing and just vibing, laughing at literally everything… and somehow still pulling it off with swag,” said Rashmika Mandanna while sharing the BTS video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She added, “Diya was living her best life and you’ll know why when you watch the film… and this was a lot of chaos and a lot more of dance… and Ally & Kunzee?? partners in dance and crime for real… I don’t think Diya Kunal and Ally had a single serious moment even when they had to be serious!! You guys are mad and you are my madness and I love you for it!”

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The now-viral BTS video begins with Rashmika on the sets in Italy as the makeup team prepares her look. It then shows glimpses of the actors filming the song, with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon also appearing in the sequence.

Towards the end of the video, Rashmika is seen holding a placard that reads, “Italy schedule wrap for Diya.”

A page from Diya’s diary- We shot for Jab Talak in Sicily, Italy and it was all- random dancing between takes, loving dancing and just vibing, laughing at literally everything… and somehow still pulling it off with swag🐒🫶🏻



Diya was living her best life and you’ll know why when… pic.twitter.com/fFZOmoWMYg — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 16, 2026

Cocktail 2 will be Rashmika Mandanna’s first film release after her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda in February and reception in March.