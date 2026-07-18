The dolphins seen in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey were completely real bottlenose dolphins. They unexpectedly appeared during filming in Scotland's Moray Firth, creating an unplanned shot.
Not CGI! Christopher Nolan Confirms Real Dolphins Appeared In Matt Damon’s 'The Odyssey' Scene: WATCH
Christopher Nolan has revealed that one of The Odyssey's most breathtaking scenes featuring Matt Damon includes real bottlenose dolphins, not CGI. Here's what the filmmaker shared.
- Christopher Nolan revealed the dolphins in one of the scenes of the film are real.
- Dolphins unexpectedly appeared during filming with Matt Damon.
Christopher Nolan has shared the story behind one of The Odyssey's most visually striking moments, revealing that the dolphins seen swimming alongside Matt Damon's character were not computer-generated. Instead, the filmmaker said the breathtaking sewuence captured genuine bottlenose dolphins that unexpectedly appeared during filming in Scotland's Moray Firth. The revelation comes as The Odyssey opens in cinemas worldwide and records a strong opening day in India.
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Christopher Nolan Says The Dolphins Were Completely Real
During an interview with BFI, Nolan recalled filming a close-up of Matt Damon as Odysseus sailing through rough waters when an unexpected moment unfolded before the cameras. According to the filmmaker, a group of bottlenose dolphins from Scotland's Moray Firth swam alongside the boat, creating a shot that was never planned.
Speaking about the sequence, Christopher Nolan said, “There’s a shot I’m particularly proud of with Odysseus looking out over the boat in a very rough sea with dolphins playing in the waves beside him. A lot of people assume those dolphins are CGI, but they’re not. It’s all for real.”
The director described the naturally captured moment as one of the shots he is most proud of in the film.
The dolphins visible in The Odyssey are real and were filmed by accident pic.twitter.com/GR5bUNV2Kw— Christopher Nolan Archives (@NolanAnalyst) July 18, 2026
The Odyssey Registers Strong Opening In India
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected an India net total of Rs 17.40 crore on its opening day across 8,413 shows. The film's India gross collection stood at Rs 20.76 crore, while the overall occupancy across the country was 48.7%.
The English version led the film's performance with Rs 13.75 crore and an impressive 77% occupancy across 4,401 shows.
The Hindi version earned Rs 1.90 crore, recording 13% occupancy from 2,851 shows.
Regional versions also contributed to the opening-day figures. The Tamil release collected Rs 0.65 crore with 28% occupancy across 486 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.10 crore, registering 30% occupancy from 675 shows.
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About The Odyssey
Released worldwide on 17 July, The Odyssey is written and directed by Christopher Nolan and is inspired by Homer's classic Greek epic poem.
The film features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus. Tom Holland plays Telemachus, while Robert Pattinson appears as Antinous. Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope and Charlize Theron plays Calypso. The cast also includes Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.
The story follows King Odysseus as he faces monsters, mythical creatures and countless challenges during his ten-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Alongside its epic adventure, the film also explores the emotional relationship between Odysseus and his wife, Penelope.
Frequently Asked Questions
Were the dolphins in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey real or CGI?
How much did The Odyssey earn on its opening day in India?
The Odyssey collected an India net total of Rs 17.40 crore on its opening day. It recorded an overall occupancy of 48.7% across the country.
What is the plot of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey?
Inspired by Homer's classic Greek epic poem, the film follows King Odysseus's ten-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He faces monsters and challenges, while also exploring his emotional relationship with Penelope.
Who directed The Odyssey and who are some of its main cast members?
Christopher Nolan wrote and directed The Odyssey. It stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Charlize Theron as Calypso.