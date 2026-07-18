Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Christopher Nolan revealed the dolphins in one of the scenes of the film are real.

Dolphins unexpectedly appeared during filming with Matt Damon.

Christopher Nolan has shared the story behind one of The Odyssey's most visually striking moments, revealing that the dolphins seen swimming alongside Matt Damon's character were not computer-generated. Instead, the filmmaker said the breathtaking sewuence captured genuine bottlenose dolphins that unexpectedly appeared during filming in Scotland's Moray Firth. The revelation comes as The Odyssey opens in cinemas worldwide and records a strong opening day in India.

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Christopher Nolan Says The Dolphins Were Completely Real

During an interview with BFI, Nolan recalled filming a close-up of Matt Damon as Odysseus sailing through rough waters when an unexpected moment unfolded before the cameras. According to the filmmaker, a group of bottlenose dolphins from Scotland's Moray Firth swam alongside the boat, creating a shot that was never planned.

Speaking about the sequence, Christopher Nolan said, “There’s a shot I’m particularly proud of with Odysseus looking out over the boat in a very rough sea with dolphins playing in the waves beside him. A lot of people assume those dolphins are CGI, but they’re not. It’s all for real.”

The director described the naturally captured moment as one of the shots he is most proud of in the film.

The dolphins visible in The Odyssey are real and were filmed by accident pic.twitter.com/GR5bUNV2Kw — Christopher Nolan Archives (@NolanAnalyst) July 18, 2026

The Odyssey Registers Strong Opening In India

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected an India net total of Rs 17.40 crore on its opening day across 8,413 shows. The film's India gross collection stood at Rs 20.76 crore, while the overall occupancy across the country was 48.7%.

The English version led the film's performance with Rs 13.75 crore and an impressive 77% occupancy across 4,401 shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 1.90 crore, recording 13% occupancy from 2,851 shows.

Regional versions also contributed to the opening-day figures. The Tamil release collected Rs 0.65 crore with 28% occupancy across 486 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.10 crore, registering 30% occupancy from 675 shows.

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About The Odyssey

Released worldwide on 17 July, The Odyssey is written and directed by Christopher Nolan and is inspired by Homer's classic Greek epic poem.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus. Tom Holland plays Telemachus, while Robert Pattinson appears as Antinous. Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope and Charlize Theron plays Calypso. The cast also includes Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

The story follows King Odysseus as he faces monsters, mythical creatures and countless challenges during his ten-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Alongside its epic adventure, the film also explores the emotional relationship between Odysseus and his wife, Penelope.