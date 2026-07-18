After Salman Khan, Aamir Khan Receives Threat Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan reportedly threatened by alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang members.

Threat cites Khan's alleged promotion of 'Love Jihad.'

Social media post and accompanying audio's authenticity remain unverified.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has reportedly become the latest celebrity to be mentioned in an alleged threat linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A social media post and an accompanying audio clip, purportedly shared by individuals identifying themselves as members of the gang, have circulated online. However, the authenticity of both the post and the audio has not been independently verified, and no confirmation has been issued regarding their origin.

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Alleged Social Media Post Mentions Aamir Khan

The post reads:

"Jai Shri Ram! Jai Sita Ram! I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), want to say that people like Aamir Khan, who are promoting what we describe as "Love Jihad" against our culture in this country, will not be tolerated. We will respond to him very soon. According to us, this is against Sanatan Dharma and against the nation. We promise our brothers, sisters, and fellow citizens that anyone who encourages such actions will receive a response from us in our own way. Those using their stardom to promote these things will be dealt with, and we will not spare them. We also want to mention the incident involving an innocent girl in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The administration has done commendable work in the case, but some political leaders are allegedly trying to protect certain accused individuals."

It further states, "This is our first and final warning. Anyone who was even one per cent involved in what happened to that innocent girl and manages to escape the law will be punished by us. We also warn the political leaders attempting to shield them to stop interfering immediately. Otherwise, they will face the same consequences. Show some humanity. Our two brothers who were martyred, Parvesh and Himanshu, will always remain in our hearts. We will not let their sacrifice go in vain. Our enemies will receive a fitting reply. May God grant peace to both their souls. Jai Shri Ram!"

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Authenticity Yet To Be Verified

The social media post and accompanying audio clip are currently circulating online. However, their authenticity has not been independently verified, and no confirmation has been provided regarding the origin of either the post or the audio at the time of writing.