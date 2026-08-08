LeT Commander Qari Saeed Dies; CCTV Captures Final Moments

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English NewsNewsWorldLeT Commander Who Paid Families Of Terrorists Killed In India Dies After Collapsing At Pakistan Mosque

LeT Commander Who Paid Families Of Terrorists Killed In India Dies After Collapsing At Pakistan Mosque

LeT commander Qari Saeed alias Abdul Aziz died mysteriously in Islamabad after collapsing at a mosque. He was a close Hafiz Saeed aide and handled pensions for families of terrorists killed in India.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LeT commander Qari Saeed mysteriously died at a Pakistan mosque.
  • CCTV footage shows him collapsing; CPR attempts were unsuccessful.
  • He recruited terrorists, associated closely with Hafiz Saeed.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Qari Saeed alias Abdul Aziz has died under mysterious circumstances in neighbouring Pakistan.

Qari Saeed alias Abdul Aziz headed the South Punjab unit of LeT’s Shoaba-e-Warasa-e-Shuhada department. His role included providing monthly pensions to the families of terrorists killed in India.

What Happened To Qari Saeed

CCTV footage of the incident, accessed by ABP News, shows Qari Saeed arriving at the LeT’s Masjid Quba in Islamabad with a bag to offer prayers. After reaching the mosque, he hands the bag to an associate and performs ablution before the prayers.

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After completing his ablution, Qari Saeed takes back his bag and climbs the stairs towards the main prayer hall. However, as he sits down to remove his slippers, he suddenly collapses on the floor.

Other LeT cadres present nearby are seen picking him up and taking him to another location, where they administer CPR after he appears to stop breathing. Despite the attempts to revive him, Qari Saeed does not regain consciousness.

He was later taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Qari Saeed Associated With Hafiz Since 1990

According to sources, Qari Saeed alias Abdul Aziz had been associated with terrorist Hafiz Saeed since 1990 and served as one of his close commanders.

He remained an active terrorist until 2017, with his primary role being the recruitment of terrorists for LeT.

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Later, the organisation assigned him administrative responsibilities. His duties included delivering monthly pensions to the families of terrorists from South Punjab districts such as Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan who were killed in India.

He was also responsible for preparing lists of terrorists associated with these districts.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Qari Saeed?

Qari Saeed collapsed after performing ablution at Masjid Quba in Islamabad. Despite CPR attempts by LeT cadres, he did not regain consciousness and was later declared dead at a hospital.

What was Qari Saeed's role within Lashkar-e-Taiba?

He headed the South Punjab unit of LeT's Shoaba-e-Warasa-e-Shuhada department. His duties included providing monthly pensions to families of terrorists killed in India and preparing lists of terrorists.

How long was Qari Saeed associated with Hafiz Saeed?

Qari Saeed alias Abdul Aziz had been associated with terrorist Hafiz Saeed since 1990. He served as one of his close commanders.

Published at : 08 Aug 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hafiz Saeed Pakistan Lashkar -e- Taiba Qari Saeed Alias Abdul Aziz
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