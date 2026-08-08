'Airstrikes Won't Work': US General Dan Kane Warns Trump Over Iran War Strategy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom General Kane urged diplomatic exit from six-month US-Iran war.

Kane reported airstrikes alone cannot force Iran's surrender.

US officials debated options, avoiding ground troops due to risks.

The nearly six-month-long war between the United States and Iran appears to be approaching a critical juncture, with General Dan Kane, head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff and a close confidante of President Donald Trump, urging the administration to find a way out of the conflict.

During a meeting with senior White House officials, Kane reportedly argued that simply increasing US military pressure could backfire and that Trump's stated objectives could not be achieved through airstrikes on Iran alone.

US General Warns Against Relying On Airstrikes

According to a CNN report, the meeting was attended by several senior officials, including General Dan Kane, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Kane said military and intelligence assessments indicated that bombing Iran would not force Tehran to surrender. He also highlighted the depletion of the US weapons stockpile after nearly six months of war.

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy Makes First Visit To Russia-Friendly Serbia Amid War

The meeting was held ahead of a scheduled meeting between Kane and President Trump. The officials had gathered to improve coordination between different agencies and reach a common understanding of the military options available to the US.

The discussions focused on the limitations and risks associated with those options, including the possibility of deploying US troops on the ground.

"I think this is their way of protecting US forces and preventing any major losses," a source was quoted as saying.

US Military Capable Of Inflicting Damage, But Ground Troops A Concern

While the committee has warned Trump about the potentially serious consequences of further military action, it has also assured him that the US military remains capable of inflicting significant damage on Iran if he orders it.

The US has the option of deploying troops on Iranian soil. However, Trump and his officials are not in favour of such a move because it could put the lives of thousands of American soldiers at risk.

The US Army is now awaiting Trump's decision on the next course of action as the administration weighs its military and diplomatic options.

Washington Looks For Diplomatic Path

Six months into the war, the Trump administration is increasingly focused on finding a diplomatic route that could allow the President to claim a symbolic victory before the American public while also easing tensions in the region.

Two immediate priorities for the administration are reopening the Strait of Hormuz and finalising a potential diplomatic agreement with Iran.

The latest discussions come as the administration weighs how to pursue Trump's stated objectives without further escalating the conflict or exposing US forces to major losses.

ALSO READ: LeT Commander Who Paid Families Of Terrorists Killed In India Dies After Collapsing At Pakistan Mosque