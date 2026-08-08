Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Warner Bros. confirms Game of Thrones' film.

Film details Aegon I's dragon-led conquest of Westeros.

The movie is slated for release beyond 2027.

No official cast announced for the main roles.

The world of Westeros is heading to the big screen. Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed Aegon's Conquest as the theatrical event movie, marking the first feature film set in the Game of Thrones universe. The project will take audiences back roughly 300 years before the original series to the brutal campaign that brought most of Westeros under Targaryen rule.

The annoucement comes as the franchise enjoys renewed momentum with House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Now, the story of Aegon the Conqueror is set to expand the world beyond television and into the cinemas.

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When Will The Game Of Thrones Release?

Warner Bros. Discovery has placed Aegon's Conquest among its theatrical projects planned fro "beyond 2027", meaning a 2028 release is the earliest likely window based on the current slate.

The film was first announced in April 2026 during a CinemaCon presentation, with Warner Bros. Discovery later reaffirming the project in its August 6, 2026 quarterly letter to the shareholders.

The studio said, “Beyond 2027, the slate will continue to leverage iconic intellectual property, including the theatrical event film Aegon’s Conquest from the Game of Thrones universe, the next installment of The Matrix, the next Batman film, and a live-action Jetsons film starring Jim Carrey.”

While the theatrical plans have now been confirmed, a specific release date has yet to be announced.

What is Aegon's Conquest About?

The film will revisit one of the defining chapters in Westerosi hisory: Aegon Targaryen's invasion and eventual unification of the Seven Kingdoms.

Aegon I Targaryen, better known as Aegon the Conqueror, launched his campaign with his sisters and wives, Visenya and Rhaenys. The trio entered battle on three of the most formidable dragons in Targaryen history, Balerion the Black Dread, Vhagar and Meraxes.

Using their dragons and military power, the Targaryens conquered six of the seven kingdoms and established the foundations of the Targaryen dynasty. Aegon also created the Iron Throne, forging it from the swords of defeated enemies.

The conquest ultimately began almost three centuries of Targaryen rule over Westeros, lasting until Robert’s Rebellion and the events that eventually led into the original Game of Thrones story.

Game Of Thrones Aegon’s Conquest Cast

No official cast has been announced so far for Game Of Throne's film.

That means there is currently no confirmed actor for Aegon, Visenya or Rhaenys. Fans, however, have already begun suggesting their own choices for the major roles, with names including Henry Cavill and Harry Goodwins being fan-cast as Aegon Targaryen.

For Visenya and Rhaenys, fans have floated actresses including Anya Taylor-Joy, Daisy Edgar, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson.

Until HBO or Warner Bros. Discovery announces the casting, these remain fan choices rather than confirmed appointments.

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Dragons Set To Appear In Aegon's Conquest

Dragons will be cenral to the story, with Aegon riding Balerion the Black Dread while Visenya rides Vhagar and Rhaenys rides Meraxes, according to reports.

Balerion was the largest of the three and became one of the most legendary creatures in Targaryen history. His skull can later be seen in both House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones.

Vhagar, meanwhile, remains alive during House of the Dragon and is the largest dragon in Westeros at that point in the story. Balerion was ultimately ridden by Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, making him the dragon’s final rider.