They discussed ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. PM Modi also conveyed best wishes to Vance on the birth of his son.
Explorer
JD Vance Dials PM Modi, Discusses India-US Strategic Partnership
PM Modi spoke with US Vice President JD Vance on strengthening India-US ties and congratulated him on his son’s birth. The call came amid trade talks and a potential US tariff threat over Russian oil.
- PM Modi spoke with US VP Vance discussing strategic partnership.
- US Senate bill proposes tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.
- This new bill could significantly impact countries like India.
- Ongoing India-US trade negotiations face complexity from these tariffs.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did PM Modi and US Vice President JD Vance discuss?
What new US legislation could impact India-US economic ties?
The US Senate passed a Russia sanctions Bill allowing tariffs up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil, which could potentially affect India. This bill still needs to clear the US House.
Are India and the US currently negotiating a trade agreement?
Yes, India and the US are continuing negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. An interim trade agreement framework was already reached in February 2026.
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