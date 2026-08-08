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English NewsNewsIndiaJD Vance Dials PM Modi, Discusses India-US Strategic Partnership

JD Vance Dials PM Modi, Discusses India-US Strategic Partnership

PM Modi spoke with US Vice President JD Vance on strengthening India-US ties and congratulated him on his son’s birth. The call came amid trade talks and a potential US tariff threat over Russian oil.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi spoke with US VP Vance discussing strategic partnership.
  • US Senate bill proposes tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.
  • This new bill could significantly impact countries like India.
  • Ongoing India-US trade negotiations face complexity from these tariffs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with US Vice President JD Vance and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Taking to X, PM Modi said the two leaders discussed deepening bilateral cooperation across key areas.

“Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Vance and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed his best wishes to the family.

US, India And 100% Tariff

The conversation comes at a sensitive time for India-US economic ties. The US Senate passed a sweeping Russia sanctions Bill that could empower the US president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil, potentially affecting India. The legislation must still clear the US House before it can become law.

Meanwhile, India and the US are continuing negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. A senior US official said in July that the pact could potentially be concluded within three to four months.

Trade Deal Remains Key Agenda

The two countries had earlier reached a framework for an interim trade agreement in February 2026. The framework envisaged greater market access and more resilient supply chains, while committing both sides to continue negotiations towards a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement.

An Indian parliamentary panel has also urged the government to work towards an early conclusion of the India-US trade pact while strengthening safeguards against potential US tariff measures.

The latest tariff threat could add another layer of complexity to negotiations already centred on market access, tariffs and broader economic cooperation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did PM Modi and US Vice President JD Vance discuss?

They discussed ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. PM Modi also conveyed best wishes to Vance on the birth of his son.

What new US legislation could impact India-US economic ties?

The US Senate passed a Russia sanctions Bill allowing tariffs up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil, which could potentially affect India. This bill still needs to clear the US House.

Are India and the US currently negotiating a trade agreement?

Yes, India and the US are continuing negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. An interim trade agreement framework was already reached in February 2026.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 11:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Breaking News US India Relations ABP Live Vance US India Ties
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