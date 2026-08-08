JD Vance Dials PM Modi, Discusses India-US Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with US Vice President JD Vance and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Taking to X, PM Modi said the two leaders discussed deepening bilateral cooperation across key areas.

Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas.



Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2026

“Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Vance and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed his best wishes to the family.

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