Iran and Oman are discussing arrangements for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, including a new permanent route and a temporary shipping route. They are
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Iran Says Oman Deal On Strait Of Hormuz Near, But Reopening Hinges On US Concessions
Iran says it is close to an Oman deal on Strait of Hormuz shipping, but reopening depends on wider US concessions. UAE reports another vessel strike as tensions over the key energy route persist.
- Iran and Oman nearing Strait of Hormuz shipping agreement.
- Iran demands US compensation, sanctions lifted; vessel attacked.
- IRGC reiterates full reopening depends on US conditions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are Iran and Oman discussing regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
What conditions does Iran have for fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran demands compensation from the US, an end to US threats and aggression, lifting of sanctions, and the release of Iranian assets. The Iran-Oman agreement alone is not sufficient for a full reopening.
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