Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohit Suri expressed deep emotional connection to his original film.

Suri praised director Nitin Kakkar for handling sequel sensitively.

He lauded Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's sequel performances.

Awarapan 2 releases August 14, 2026, with Emraan Hashmi.

Nearly two decades after directing Awarapan, filmmaker Mohit Suri has opened up about his emotional connection with the film while cheering for the team behind Awarapan 2. As Nitin Kakkar takes the franchise forward, Suri said watching the sequel's trailer brought back memories of a film that remains deeply personal to him.

Suri, who directed the original Awarapan, wished Kakkar and the entire team well as the sequel prepares to reach cinemas worldwide.

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Mohit Suri Calls Awarapan ‘Special’

Reflecting on the significance of the franchise, Suri compared the experience to reconnecting with someone from the past. He praised Kakkar for handling a story close to his heart with care and sensitivity.

"This one feels special. Like a long-lost love, like an old friend you haven't met in years but still deeply miss. 19 years later, and this movie still matters so much to me. Thank you, @nitinrkakkar , for bringing back something that is so close to my heart and for doing it with so much love, flourish, sensitivity and heart. To everyone who has worked on this film -- most of you I know, have worked with before, and will continue to work with -- you've done such a brilliant job. Watching this trailer brought back so many memories," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Suri (@mohitsuri)

Suri Praises Emraan Hashmi And Disha Patani

Suri also singled out several members of the Awarapan 2 team, expressing confidence in what they have brought to the sequel. He praised Disha Patani and expressed his admiration for Emraan Hashmi, who returns to the world of Awarapan.

"@billysiddiqi , I'm sure you've added so much more to this world, things that perhaps we couldn't do back then.@dishapatani , I am so proud of you buddy !! Like always And last but definitely not the least -- my brothers. @therealemraan Emi, my hero -- and always, always will be. I'm sure you have given this one your all, like you did to me 18 years back And my little brother @visheshb7 -- I've passed on the baton to you, and now I can't wait for the world to see what magic you have created. Good luck, my brother. Loved the trailer. All the very best to all of you. Everyone, go watch Awarapan 2 in cinemas on 14th August. Toh phir aao... mujhko satao... mujhko rulao," he added.

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Awarapan 2 Release Date And Cast

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Emraan Hashmi returns to the franchise, while Disha Patani joins the sequel as Zara in an action-heavy role. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also features in the film, playing the antagonist Nafisa.

(With inputs from ANI)