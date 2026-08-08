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English NewsNewsWorldTrump's Former Lawyer Todd Blanche Confirmed As US Attorney General In 50-49 Senate Vote

Trump's Former Lawyer Todd Blanche Confirmed As US Attorney General In 50-49 Senate Vote

Blanche, who had already been serving as acting attorney general, was confirmed by a 50-49 vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former Trump lawyer Todd Blanche confirmed US Attorney General.
  • Democrats opposed nomination citing politicization and controversial proposals.
  • Blanche scrapped fund, limited Trump tax audit protection retroactively.

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Todd Blanche was confirmed as the US attorney general on Saturday after Senate Republicans overcame Democratic objections that his appointment could politicise the Justice Department.

Blanche, who had already been serving as acting attorney general, was confirmed by a 50-49 vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Before joining the government, Blanche represented Trump as his private lawyer in several criminal cases. Trump, who has sought greater control over traditionally independent federal agencies, has described Blanche as a "star".

Democrats Raise Concerns Over DOJ Independence

Democrats had opposed Blanche's nomination from the outset, accusing Trump of turning the Justice Department into a political weapon.

"The attorney general is supposed to be the people's lawyer," Senator Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Tuesday.

"Mr Blanche continues to operate as the president's personal lawyer, treating the Justice Department like a law firm serving one client — the president."

Blanche's confirmation had been uncertain as the White House worked to secure the support of several Republican holdouts whose votes were necessary for him to obtain the post.

$1.8 Billion Fund, Trump Tax Audits Become Sticking Points

A major point of contention was a proposal to establish a $1.8 billion fund for what Trump calls victims of politically motivated prosecutions.

The proposed fund could potentially have included people prosecuted over the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, when Trump supporters sought to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

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Another key issue was a proposal to shield Trump from tax audits.

Blanche eventually eased Republican opposition by issuing a written order over the weekend scrapping the proposed "anti-weaponization fund".

He also said an agreement shielding Trump, his two oldest sons and the Trump Organization from tax audits would apply only retroactively to previous tax years and not to future filings.

Blanche's Role In Trump's Legal Battles

Blanche has served as acting attorney general since Trump fired Pam Bondi, another political loyalist, in April.

Since taking the role, he has been closely associated with what Democrats have described as a Trump "retribution" campaign against the President's opponents.

Blanche has also faced criticism from victims of Jeffrey Epstein over his handling of the release of investigative files concerning the convicted sex offender, who was once a close friend of Trump.

Before joining the Department of Justice, Blanche represented Trump during his New York trial over alleged "hush money" payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

He was also part of Trump's legal defence team in two federal cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith. One case involved allegations that Trump mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House, while the other accused him of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Both cases were dropped after Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

ALSO READ: PoK Uprising Day 62: Mass Poll Boycott As Aman Khan Compares Pak Army To 'Prostitutes'

Before You Go

Delhi Rain Crisis: Record Downpour Floods Neighbourhoods, Snarls Traffic and Pushes Yamuna Higher

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Todd Blanche and what is his new position?

Todd Blanche, former personal lawyer for Donald Trump, has been confirmed as the US attorney general. He was confirmed by a 50-49 vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Why was Todd Blanche's confirmation as attorney general controversial?

Democrats opposed his nomination, accusing Trump of politicizing the Justice Department and Blanche of acting as the president's personal lawyer. They raised concerns about DOJ independence.

What issues initially jeopardized Blanche's confirmation?

Key sticking points included a proposed $1.8 billion fund for

How did Blanche secure his confirmation despite initial objections?

He eased Republican opposition by scrapping the

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
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Donald Trump Donald Trump. Trump's Former Lawyer Todd Blanche Todd Blanche Todd Blanche Confirmed As US Attorney General 50-49 Senate Vote
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