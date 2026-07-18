'Home Alone 2' Actor, Oscar Winner Brenda Fricker Passes Away At 81

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker died aged 81.

Fricker earned an Oscar for her My Left Foot performance.

She famously portrayed Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2.

Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker, celebrated for her Academy Award-winning performance in My Left Foot and her beloved role as the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, has died at the age of 81. Fricker passed away in Dublin on Thursday, bringing to a close a remarkable career that spanned decades across film and television.

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Agent Pays Tribute To Brenda Fricker

Fricker's death was confirmed by her agent, Phil Belfield, who paid an emotional tribute to the acclaimed actress.

"We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her," Fricker's agent, Phil Belfield, confirmed her death to the BBC as quoted by Variety.

"I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over," added Belfield as quoted by Variety

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From Dublin To Hollywood: A Career That Left Its Mark

Born in Dublin on February 17, 1945, Brenda Fricker was the daughter of language teacher Bina Murphy and Irish Times journalist Desmond Frederick Fricker. She made her screen debut at the age of 19 with an uncredited appearance in the 1964 drama Of Human Bondage.

After taking on a series of smaller roles in British television and films, Fricker gained widespread recognition when she joined the original cast of the BBC medical drama Casualty in 1986. She portrayed Nurse Megan Roach from the show's very first episode and remained one of its central characters for five seasons before departing after 65 episodes.

Oscar Glory For My Left Foot

Fricker achieved international acclaim with her portrayal of Bridget Fagan Brown in Jim Sheridan's biographical drama My Left Foot. She played the devoted mother of Irish writer and painter Christy Brown, who was born with cerebral palsy. Daniel Day-Lewis starred as Brown, alongside Ray McAnally, Hugh O'Conor, Fiona Shaw and Cyril Cusack.

Her powerful performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at the 1990 Oscars, making her the first Irish actress to win an Oscar.

During her acceptance speech, Fricker dedicated the award to the woman she portrayed, saying, "Anybody who gives birth 22 times deserves one of these."

Home Alone 2 Made Her A Fan Favourite

Following the success of My Left Foot, Fricker became a familiar face in several acclaimed productions. In 1990, she reunited with director Jim Sheridan for The Field.

She also won the hearts of audiences worldwide with her memorable performance as the kind-hearted Pigeon Lady in the 1992 Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Her touching scenes with Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, remain among the film's most cherished moments.

Crazy how millions of us instantly recognized her face but only learned her name today. RIP Brenda Fricker. pic.twitter.com/tvWaCiSj5G https://t.co/lyHWDKeald — Mitch🐐🦅 (@Bigname_Mitch) July 17, 2026

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Honours And Later Career

Over the following years, Fricker continued working extensively in Irish and British productions. She received three Irish Film & Television Academy Award nominations for her performances in Veronica Guerin (2003), Inside I'm Dancing (2004) and Albert Nobbs (2011).

uHer screen credits also include Closing the Ring (2007), Cloudburst (2011), Graham Norton's ITV drama Holding (2022), Channel 5's The Catch (2023) and a voice role in The Miracle Club.

Although she largely stepped away from acting in 2015, Fricker briefly returned with an appearance in the Canadian television series Cam Boy in 2021.

Throughout a career spanning more than five decades, Brenda Fricker earned widespread admiration for bringing warmth, authenticity and emotional depth to every role she played, leaving behind a lasting legacy in cinema and television.

(With inputs from ANI)