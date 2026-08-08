BJP-SAD Alliance On Cards? Day After Meeting PM Modi, Sukhbir Badal Backs Delimitation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sukhbir Badal announced support for Women's Reservation, Delimitation Bills.

Badal met PM Modi to discuss Punjab's law, order, corruption.

SAD demands immediate bill implementation, equitable delimitation.

A day after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal openely announced his and the party's support for the Women’s Reservation Bill and Delimitation Bill.

In a post on X, Badal said that the party demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States and emphasised that women reservation also should be done immediately.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the country. The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) has already set an example by providing for women’s reservation in its House," he said in the post on X.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the country.



The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity,… pic.twitter.com/y7VP39zdyk — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 8, 2026

"After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States. The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by Govt of India at the floor of the house of uniform increase of 50% of seats of all states. The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately," he added.

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Sukhbir Met PM Modi

Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Friday and held a meeting. During the meeting, Badal discussed the prevailing situation in Punjab with the Prime Minister. The discussions focused on the state's law and order situation as well as allegations of corruption in government welfare schemes.

According to the information available, Badal raised concerns over law and order in Punjab and also highlighted issues related to alleged corruption in the implementation of state government schemes.

Meeting Raises Buzz Over SAD-BJP Alliance

The meeting has fuelled speculation over whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal are looking to reset their relationship ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, which are due early next year.

For both parties, the timing of the meeting is significant. Once the dominant political alliance in Punjab, the BJP and the SAD have spent the past few years on the political margins as their traditional support base weakened while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the state's principal political force.

The BJP and the SAD ended their more than two-decade alliance in September 2020 after the Akali Dal withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's three farm laws. The legislation triggered widespread protests in Punjab and across the country, becoming a major political flashpoint.

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Although the Narendra Modi government repealed the farm laws in 2021, ties between the former allies remained strained.

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, voters handed a decisive mandate to the AAP, while both the Congress—hit by internal infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu—and the BJP-SAD suffered major electoral setbacks.