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English NewsCitiesBJP-SAD Alliance On Cards? Day After Meeting PM Modi, Sukhbir Badal Backs Delimitation

BJP-SAD Alliance On Cards? Day After Meeting PM Modi, Sukhbir Badal Backs Delimitation

Sukhbir Badal backs immediate Women’s Reservation and fair Delimitation Bills after meeting PM Modi, fuelling speculation over a possible BJP-SAD alliance reset ahead of Punjab polls.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sukhbir Badal announced support for Women's Reservation, Delimitation Bills.
  • Badal met PM Modi to discuss Punjab's law, order, corruption.
  • SAD demands immediate bill implementation, equitable delimitation.

A day after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal openely announced his and the party's support for the Women’s Reservation Bill and Delimitation Bill. 

In a post on X, Badal said that the party demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States and emphasised that women reservation also should be done immediately. 

"The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the country. The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) has already set an example by providing for women’s reservation in its House," he said in the post on X. 

"After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States. The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by Govt of India at the floor of the house of uniform increase of 50% of seats of all states. The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately," he added. 

Also Read: JPSC Exam Row Reaches Supreme Court; Petitioner Seeks Cancellation, Fresh Test And CBI Probe

Sukhbir Met PM Modi

Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Friday and held a meeting. During the meeting, Badal discussed the prevailing situation in Punjab with the Prime Minister. The discussions focused on the state's law and order situation as well as allegations of corruption in government welfare schemes.

According to the information available, Badal raised concerns over law and order in Punjab and also highlighted issues related to alleged corruption in the implementation of state government schemes.

Meeting Raises Buzz Over SAD-BJP Alliance

The meeting has fuelled speculation over whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal are looking to reset their relationship ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, which are due early next year.

For both parties, the timing of the meeting is significant. Once the dominant political alliance in Punjab, the BJP and the SAD have spent the past few years on the political margins as their traditional support base weakened while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the state's principal political force.

The BJP and the SAD ended their more than two-decade alliance in September 2020 after the Akali Dal withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's three farm laws. The legislation triggered widespread protests in Punjab and across the country, becoming a major political flashpoint.

Also Read: 'Must Strengthen NDA': What Happened Inside PM Modi's Meeting With TMC, UBT Rebel MPs

Although the Narendra Modi government repealed the farm laws in 2021, ties between the former allies remained strained.

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, voters handed a decisive mandate to the AAP, while both the Congress—hit by internal infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu—and the BJP-SAD suffered major electoral setbacks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What bills did Sukhbir Singh Badal express support for?

Sukhbir Singh Badal and the Shiromani Akali Dal announced support for the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill. They emphasized the immediate implementation for both.

What did SAD demand regarding women's reservation?

The Shiromani Akali Dal demanded the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill. They are inspired by Sikh Gurus' teachings on women's equality, noting SGPC already has women's reservation.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi BJP SAD Alliance Punjab Elections 2027 Sukhbir Singh Badal
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