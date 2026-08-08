Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta met CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Their film promotion event turned chaotic at Phoenix Mall.

A man sustained serious injuries amid inadequate crowd control.

A promotional event of Batwara 1947 with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta at Phoenic United Mall in Lucknow turned chaotic as the crowd became difficult to control. A man fell amid the commotion while the actors were leaving the mall and sustained serious injuries.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Meet CM Yogi Adityanath, Gifts Ram Lalla Idol Ahead Of ‘Batwara 1947’ Release

Crowd Chaos At Phoenix Mall Amid Batwara 1947 Event

According to eyewitnesses, excitement among fans was particularly high as Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta were making a much-anticipated return to the screen together. The actors had arrived at Phoenix United Mall to promote their film 'Batwara 1947'.

The situation reportedly became disorderly after the promotional event, when the star cast was leaving the mall. With inadequate arrangements to manage the crowd, pushing and shoving broke out.

Amid the commotion, a youth lost his balance and fell, leaving him seriously injured.

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Man Rushed To Hospital

The injured youth was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to ETV Bharat, he suffered serious injuries to his head and body, and his condition remains critical.

The incident has raised concerns over the crowd-management arrangements at the venue as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood stars.

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Actors Meet CM Yogi Adityanath During Lucknow Visit

As the cast of Batwara 1947 arrived in Lucknow for the film’s upcoming promotional event, Sunny Deol and the team met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sunny Deol later shared pictures from their meeting on social media. During the interaction, the actors also presented the Chief Minister with an idol of Ram Lalla.