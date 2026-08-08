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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSunny Deol, Preity Zinta's 'Batwara 1947' Event Turns Chaotic At Lucknow Phoenix Mall, Man Seriously Injured

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta's 'Batwara 1947' Event Turns Chaotic At Lucknow Phoenix Mall, Man Seriously Injured

A youth was seriously injured at Lucknow's Phoenix United Mall amid crowd chaos during Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's 'Batwara 1947' promotion event.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta met CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.
  • Their film promotion event turned chaotic at Phoenix Mall.
  • A man sustained serious injuries amid inadequate crowd control.

A promotional event of Batwara 1947 with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta at Phoenic United Mall in Lucknow turned chaotic as the crowd became difficult to control. A man fell amid the commotion while the actors were leaving the mall and sustained serious injuries.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Meet CM Yogi Adityanath, Gifts Ram Lalla Idol Ahead Of ‘Batwara 1947’ Release

Crowd Chaos At Phoenix Mall Amid Batwara 1947 Event 

According to eyewitnesses, excitement among fans was particularly high as Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta were making a much-anticipated return to the screen together. The actors had arrived at Phoenix United Mall to promote their film 'Batwara 1947'.

The situation reportedly became disorderly after the promotional event, when the star cast was leaving the mall. With inadequate arrangements to manage the crowd, pushing and shoving broke out.

Amid the commotion, a youth lost his balance and fell, leaving him seriously injured.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by up 32 headline (@up32headline_)

Man Rushed To Hospital

The injured youth was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to ETV Bharat, he suffered serious injuries to his head and body, and his condition remains critical.

The incident has raised concerns over the crowd-management arrangements at the venue as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood stars.

ALSO READ: Ramandeep Singh Marries 'Kaisi Yeh Yaarian' Actress Charlie Chauhan, Wedding Photos Go Viral

Actors Meet CM Yogi Adityanath During Lucknow Visit

As the cast of Batwara 1947 arrived in Lucknow for the film’s upcoming promotional event, Sunny Deol and the team met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sunny Deol later shared pictures from their meeting on social media. During the interaction, the actors also presented the Chief Minister with an idol of Ram Lalla.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Batwara 1947 promotional event in Lucknow?

A promotional event for Batwara 1947 with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta at Phoenix United Mall turned chaotic. A man was seriously injured in the commotion.

Was anyone injured during the event?

Yes, a youth lost his balance and fell amid the commotion as the actors were leaving. He sustained serious injuries to his head and body and is in critical condition.

Why did the promotional event turn chaotic?

The situation became disorderly due to high excitement among fans and inadequate arrangements to manage the large crowd. This led to pushing and shoving.

Did Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta meet anyone notable in Lucknow?

Yes, during their Lucknow visit, Sunny Deol and the team met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They presented him with an idol of Ram Lalla.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta Sunny Deol Lucknow Lucknow News Batwara 1947 Phoenix United Mall
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