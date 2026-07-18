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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHrithik Roshan Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike At Jantar Mantar As Delhi Police Take Activist To Hospital

Hrithik Roshan Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike At Jantar Mantar As Delhi Police Take Activist To Hospital

Hrithik Roshan extended support to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The activist was later shifted to hospital as his fast entered Day 21.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk began hunger strike over NEET-UG paper leak.
  • Actor Hrithik Roshan expressed support for Wangchuk's protest.
  • Police removed activist Wangchuk, hospitalized him on day 21.
  • Removal sparked protests; CJP founder also faced detention.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has voiced support for climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. As Wangchuk's protest entered its third week, the actor shared a message on social media recalling his experience of portraying a teacher in Super 30. Hours later, Wangchuk was taken to hospital after police removed him from the protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

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Hrithik Roshan Shares Message In Support

Sonam Wangchuk, the 59-year-old Ladakh-based innovator known for creating ice stupas and for inspiring the character of Rancho in 3 Idiots, began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protest is centred on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which protesters claim affected millions of medical and engineering aspirants and led to 20 student suicides.

On July 17, Hrithik Roshan reposted Wangchuk's reel on his Instagram Stories and expressed his support. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, "This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played teacher in one of my movies."

(Image Source: Instagram/@hrithikroshan)
(Image Source: Instagram/@hrithikroshan)

Sonam Wangchuk Shifted To Hospital

Early on Saturday, police removed Sonam Wangchuk from the protest venue and shifted him to a hospital as his hunger strike entered Day 21.

The action triggered protests and sloganeering by activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been leading demonstrations against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The development came ahead of a scheduled hearing in the Delhi High Court regarding Wangchuk's deteriorating health. Two days earlier, the court had directed authorities to carry out daily clinical health examinations of the climate activist.

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CJP Founder Also Detained

Alongside Wangchuk's removal from the protest site, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was also detained.

Posting on X, Dipke said, "I have beaten and put under detention by Delhi Police."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is climate activist Sonam Wangchuk protesting about?

Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike protesting the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Protesters claim this leak affected millions of medical and engineering aspirants.

How did Hrithik Roshan show support for Sonam Wangchuk?

Hrithik Roshan reposted Wangchuk's reel on Instagram Stories, expressing support. He mentioned understanding student trauma from his role as a teacher in a movie.

What happened to Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike?

After 21 days on hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk was removed by police from Jantar Mantar and shifted to a hospital. This action occurred ahead of a Delhi High Court hearing regarding his health.

Who is Sonam Wangchuk?

Sonam Wangchuk is a 59-year-old Ladakh-based climate activist and innovator known for creating ice stupas. He also inspired the character of Rancho in the film 3 Idiots.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan Sonam Wangchuk Delhi Jantar Mantar NEET Paper Leak NEET 2026
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