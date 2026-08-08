Yash's 'Toxic' Trailer: A 'Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups' Or Just Male Egocentrism, Repackaged?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash's film 'Toxic' trailer released, receiving positive response.

Trailer showcases intense action, romance, and thriller elements.

Initially postponed, 'Toxic' now releases August 26, 2026.

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups trailer is finally out, and social media was quick to react. While several users praised the film’s high-octane action and Yash’s intense screen presence, others questioned the way women have been portrayed in the film’s promotional material.

ALSO READ: KRK Accuses Yash Of Arranging Paid Reviews Ahead Of 'Toxic' Trailer Release, Calls Him A 'Flop Actor'

Yash’s Toxic Trailer Blends Action, Romance And Thriller

The Toxic trailer puts Yash at the centre of a world filled with intense action and drama. Alongside the explosive sequences, the actor shares striking chemistry with both Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria.

The preview suggests that the film won’t rely on action alone. Romance also appears to play a significant part, while suspense and thriller elements add another layer to the story. The action sequences, in particular, stand out for their scale and intensity, with the trailer offering a glimpse of the kind of spectacle fans can expect from the film.

Where Are The 'Ladies & Ladies'?

As the Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups trailer rolled out, the spotlight was firmly on Yash. However, many social media users questioned the limited focus on the film’s female cast, arguing that the trailer, much like the earlier ‘Ladies & Ladies’ teaser, appeared to centre almost entirely on the lead actor.

Several viewers criticised the way the women in the film were presented, claiming that they were reduced to mere eye candy while their acting potential was largely overlooked. With accomplished actors such as Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Nayanthara part of the cast, some users felt the trailer failed to showcase what they could bring to the story.

One user wrote, "actresses totally wasted, no dialogues at all".

Another directly questioned Kiara Advani’s choice of project, writing, "#KiaraAdvani What you are doing Please Watch Your Shershah Before signing a Movie."

Toxic Was Initially Scheduled For March 19 Release

Toxic was originally lined up for a theatrical release on March 19. The film had already built anticipation with its posters and teaser, and preparations for its release were reportedly in place.

However, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge was also announced for release on the same date. Following the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar, the makers of Toxic postponed the film’s release. The filmmakers, however, cited the Gulf war as the reason behind the postponement.

ALSO READ: 'Gullaks Are Kept In Gurudwaras': Honey Trehan Reveals People Are Helping Satluj Producers Recover Losses, Says 'Can't Accept Money'

Toxic Release Date And Star Cast

Toxic boasts a large ensemble cast, with Yash joined by Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The film will also feature Hollywood actresses.

Mounted on a large scale, Toxic is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026.