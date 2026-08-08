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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesYash's 'Toxic' Trailer: A 'Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups' Or Just Male Egocentrism, Repackaged?

Yash's 'Toxic' Trailer: A 'Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups' Or Just Male Egocentrism, Repackaged?

Toxic Trailer OUT: Yash returns with a high-octane action thriller featuring Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Nayanthara. The film releases on August 26, 2026.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yash's film 'Toxic' trailer released, receiving positive response.
  • Trailer showcases intense action, romance, and thriller elements.
  • Initially postponed, 'Toxic' now releases August 26, 2026.

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups trailer is finally out, and social media was quick to react. While several users praised the film’s high-octane action and Yash’s intense screen presence, others questioned the way women have been portrayed in the film’s promotional material.

ALSO READ: KRK Accuses Yash Of Arranging Paid Reviews Ahead Of 'Toxic' Trailer Release, Calls Him A 'Flop Actor'

Yash’s Toxic Trailer Blends Action, Romance And Thriller

The Toxic trailer puts Yash at the centre of a world filled with intense action and drama. Alongside the explosive sequences, the actor shares striking chemistry with both Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria.

The preview suggests that the film won’t rely on action alone. Romance also appears to play a significant part, while suspense and thriller elements add another layer to the story. The action sequences, in particular, stand out for their scale and intensity, with the trailer offering a glimpse of the kind of spectacle fans can expect from the film.

Where Are The 'Ladies & Ladies'?

As the Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups trailer rolled out, the spotlight was firmly on Yash. However, many social media users questioned the limited focus on the film’s female cast, arguing that the trailer, much like the earlier ‘Ladies & Ladies’ teaser, appeared to centre almost entirely on the lead actor.

Several viewers criticised the way the women in the film were presented, claiming that they were reduced to mere eye candy while their acting potential was largely overlooked. With accomplished actors such as Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Nayanthara part of the cast, some users felt the trailer failed to showcase what they could bring to the story.

One user wrote, "actresses totally wasted, no dialogues at all".

Another directly questioned Kiara Advani’s choice of project, writing, "#KiaraAdvani What you are doing Please Watch Your Shershah Before signing a Movie."

Toxic Was Initially Scheduled For March 19 Release

Toxic was originally lined up for a theatrical release on March 19. The film had already built anticipation with its posters and teaser, and preparations for its release were reportedly in place.

However, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge was also announced for release on the same date. Following the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar, the makers of Toxic postponed the film’s release. The filmmakers, however, cited the Gulf war as the reason behind the postponement.

ALSO READ: 'Gullaks Are Kept In Gurudwaras': Honey Trehan Reveals People Are Helping Satluj Producers Recover Losses, Says 'Can't Accept Money'

Toxic Release Date And Star Cast

Toxic boasts a large ensemble cast, with Yash joined by Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The film will also feature Hollywood actresses.

Mounted on a large scale, Toxic is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the trailer for Yash's film Toxic been released?

Yes, the trailer for Toxic has arrived on YouTube. It is already attracting strong attention and positive responses for its action-packed preview.

What elements can viewers expect from the film Toxic?

Toxic blends intense action, drama, romance, suspense, and thriller elements. The trailer showcases large-scale and intense action sequences.

When is the film Toxic scheduled to be released?

Toxic is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026. It was originally set for March 19 but was postponed.

Who are the key cast members in Toxic?

The ensemble cast includes Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The film will also feature Hollywood actresses.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tara Sutaria Nayanthara Kiara Advani Toxic Movie Toxic Release Date Toxic Trailer Yash Toxic Trailer
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