SS Rajamouli Drops Priyanka Chopra's First 'Mandakini' Look From 'Varanasi' On Her Birthday

On the occasion of Priyanka Chopra's birthday, the makers of Varanasi have released her first official look from SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated epic. The newly released images introduce Chopra as Mandakini, a striking new character in the filmmaker's globe-spanning action-adventure. The film also marks the actor's return to Indian cinema after a gap of several years and has already generated significant excitement among fans.

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Priyanka Chopra Introduced As Mandakini In Varanasi

Priyanka Chopra Introduced As Mandakini In Varanasi is dressed in an all-black outfit with voluminous curls and a sheer costume, she appears in what seems to be a visually grand song sequence.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Mandakini is described as "a fierce, globetrotting character who is strong, vulnerable and unforgettable in equal measure." The character is expected to play a pivotal role in the film's expansive storyline.

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Priyanka Chopra's Return To Indian Cinema

Varanasi marks Priyanka Chopra's first Indian theatrical release since The Sky Is Pink in 2019. She stars opposite Mahesh Babu, who plays the lead character, Rudhra. Reports also suggest that the actor will portray Lord Rama in a rumoured 20-minute sequence depicting the Ramayana battle.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as the film's principal antagonist, Kumbha, described as "dangerously unlimited in his mentality." As the narrative unfolds, Mandakini finds herself caught between the story's two central male characters.

About SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

Varanasi is SS Rajamouli's first original feature since the worldwide success of RRR. The film is described as "an epic, action-adventure that spans thousands of years from ancient civilizations to the present day across multiple continents, with characters traversing Antarctica, Africa, and the holy city of Varanasi itself."

The production recreated the iconic city of Varanasi in Hyderabad, replicating its renowned ghats, temples and palatial architecture for the ambitious project.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 7 April 2027.