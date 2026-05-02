Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Sees Nearly 29% Jump On Second Friday, Crosses Rs 211 Cr Globally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla shows strong box office revival with increased collections.

Day 15 collections saw a significant jump to ₹4.50 crore net.

Overseas earnings reached ₹53.50 crore, pushing worldwide gross to ₹211.05 crore.

Occupancy surged during afternoon shows, anticipating a weekend boost.

Just when it seemed like the weekday lull might slow things down, Bhooth Bangla has picked up pace again. The horror-comedy, fronted by Akshay Kumar, is showing fresh signs of life at the box office, hinting at a promising third weekend. With numbers inching upward and audience interest holding steady, the film appears far from done.

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Day 15 Collections Show A Notable Jump

On its fifteenth day, the film brought in Rs 4.50 crore net, marking a sharp 28.6% rise from the previous day’s Rs 3.50 crore. It played across 4,807 shows, pushing its total India gross to Rs 157.55 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 132.65 crore so far.

Overseas, the film added Rs 1.25 crore on Day 15, taking its international total to Rs 53.50 crore. Combined, the worldwide gross now sits at Rs 211.05 crore, a solid milestone that reflects its sustained run.

Occupancy Trends Hint At Weekend Boost

The overall occupancy for the day stood at 11.69%, which is typical for weekdays. Morning shows remained modest at the same level, but things changed dramatically as the day progressed. Afternoon shows recorded an impressive 31.85% occupancy, signalling renewed audience interest.

With the weekend around the corner, evening and night shows are expected to push these numbers even higher, potentially giving the film another strong lift.

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Journey

The film began its run with Rs 3.75 crore on April 16, followed by a strong opening of Rs 12.25 crore as theatrical screenings expanded. Momentum built quickly over the first weekend, with Rs 19 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday.

The second weekend brought a noticeable jump, with Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.50 crore on Sunday. Despite another weekday dip, Week 2 closed at Rs 43.75 crore, keeping the overall run stable and setting the stage for the current upward trend.