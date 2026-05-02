Dhurandhar 2 Maintains Rs 1 Cr-Per-Day Run, Could Become No. 2 Film This Weekend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar: The Revenge added ₹1.05 crore on day 44.

Film's total India net collection reaches ₹1,136.14 crore.

Overseas collection stands at ₹425.40 crore worldwide.

New film releases may impact its future performance.

Even after more than six weeks in cinemas, Dhurandhar: The Revenge refuses to fade quietly. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller may not be sprinting anymore, but it’s certainly not slowing to a halt either. With new films crowding screens across languages, the real question now is, how long can it sustain this pace?

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Dhurandhar 2 Day 44 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its 44th day, the film added Rs 1.05 crore to its tally, marking its seventh Friday at the box office. This comes after a Rs 1.15 crore collection on day 43, reflecting a modest dip of 8.7 per cent.

Despite the drop, the overall numbers remain impressive. The film’s net collection in India has climbed to Rs 1,136.14 crore, while the gross domestic total stands at Rs 1,359.83 crore.

The day’s earnings came from 851 shows nationwide, signalling that while footfall has eased, audience interest hasn’t disappeared entirely.

Overseas Performance Keeps It Afloat

International markets contributed Rs 0.25 crore on day 44, pushing the overseas total to Rs 425.40 crore.

With this addition, the worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 1,785.23 crore, a figure that keeps the film within touching distance of the Rs 1,790 crore milestone.

Weekend Boost Or Competition Pressure?

Historically, the film has shown a tendency to pick up pace over weekends. If that pattern holds, a slight surge could be on the cards.

However, things are no longer as straightforward. With multiple releases, Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla, and The Devil Wears Prada 2, competing for audience attention, the box office landscape has become far more crowded. Predicting the next jump, therefore, remains tricky.

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Weekly Breakdown Of Dhurandhar 2

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Rs 674.17 crore Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Rs 263.65 crore Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Rs 110.60 crore Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Rs 54.70 crore Week 5: Rs 19.25 crore

Rs 19.25 crore Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Rs 12.45 crore Day 44 (7th Friday): Rs 1.05 crore

Rs 1.05 crore Total: Rs 1,136.14 crore

The numbers clearly show a natural tapering after a blockbuster opening phase, yet the film continues to add to its total steadily.