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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Maintains Rs 1 Cr-Per-Day Run, Could Become No. 2 Film This Weekend

Dhurandhar 2 Maintains Rs 1 Cr-Per-Day Run, Could Become No. 2 Film This Weekend

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s film earns Rs 1.05 Cr, total crosses Rs 1,785 Cr worldwide. Can it hit Rs 1,790 Cr?

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 May 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge added ₹1.05 crore on day 44.
  • Film's total India net collection reaches ₹1,136.14 crore.
  • Overseas collection stands at ₹425.40 crore worldwide.
  • New film releases may impact its future performance.

Even after more than six weeks in cinemas, Dhurandhar: The Revenge refuses to fade quietly. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller may not be sprinting anymore, but it’s certainly not slowing to a halt either. With new films crowding screens across languages, the real question now is, how long can it sustain this pace?

ALSO READ: Friday Reviews Roundup: 3 Films, 5 Series - What's Worth Watching And What To Skip?

Dhurandhar 2 Day 44 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its 44th day, the film added Rs 1.05 crore to its tally, marking its seventh Friday at the box office. This comes after a Rs 1.15 crore collection on day 43, reflecting a modest dip of 8.7 per cent.

Despite the drop, the overall numbers remain impressive. The film’s net collection in India has climbed to Rs 1,136.14 crore, while the gross domestic total stands at Rs 1,359.83 crore.

The day’s earnings came from 851 shows nationwide, signalling that while footfall has eased, audience interest hasn’t disappeared entirely.

Overseas Performance Keeps It Afloat

International markets contributed Rs 0.25 crore on day 44, pushing the overseas total to Rs 425.40 crore.

With this addition, the worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 1,785.23 crore, a figure that keeps the film within touching distance of the Rs 1,790 crore milestone.

Weekend Boost Or Competition Pressure?

Historically, the film has shown a tendency to pick up pace over weekends. If that pattern holds, a slight surge could be on the cards.

However, things are no longer as straightforward. With multiple releases, Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla, and The Devil Wears Prada 2, competing for audience attention, the box office landscape has become far more crowded. Predicting the next jump, therefore, remains tricky.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's Peddi Locks Release Date; Film To Release On THIS Date

Weekly Breakdown Of Dhurandhar 2

  • Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore
  • Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore
  • Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore
  • Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore
  • Week 5: Rs 19.25 crore
  • Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore
  • Day 44 (7th Friday): Rs 1.05 crore
  • Total: Rs 1,136.14 crore

The numbers clearly show a natural tapering after a blockbuster opening phase, yet the film continues to add to its total steadily.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the box office collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on its 44th day?

On its 44th day, the film collected Rs 1.05 crore. This was a slight dip from the previous day's collection.

What is the total net collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India?

The film's net collection in India has reached an impressive Rs 1,136.14 crore. The gross domestic total stands at Rs 1,359.83 crore.

How has Dhurandhar: The Revenge performed internationally?

International markets contributed Rs 0.25 crore on day 44, bringing the overseas total to Rs 425.40 crore. This performance helps keep the film's overall numbers strong.

What is the current worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

The worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,785.23 crore. The film is nearing the Rs 1,790 crore milestone.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Singh Film Raja Shivaji Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Dhurandhar 2 Collection
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