Mount Rushmore is a monument in South Dakota featuring 60-foot-tall carvings of four U.S. presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.
Can Trump Actually Be Added To Mount Rushmore? Here's What We Know
Trump shared an AI image placing his face on Mount Rushmore. Lawmakers have already introduced a bill to make it real. Here's everything you need to know.
- Trump shared an AI image of his face on Mount Rushmore.
- The image placed him with Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, Lincoln.
- Trump previously expressed his 'dream' to be on the monument.
US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image on his Truth Social platform showing his face carved into Mount Rushmore alongside four former American presidents. The image placed him next to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, the four presidents permanently etched into the granite rock of the South Dakota landmark. Trump posted the image without any caption or comment.
Mount Rushmore, located in the Black Hills of Keystone, South Dakota, features 60-foot-tall carvings of the four presidents. The monument was designed to represent the birth, growth, economic development, and lasting foundation of the United States.
Why Were These Four Presidents Chosen For Mount Rushmore?
Sculptor Gutzon Borglum selected the four presidents to capture the first 150 years of American history. George Washington represents the founding of the nation and the fight for independence.
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Thomas Jefferson stands for territorial expansion, while Theodore Roosevelt reflects national progress and America's growing role on the world stage. Abraham Lincoln represents the preservation of the nation through the Civil War.
The idea of adding Trump to the monument goes back to 2018, when Trump told South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem that it was his "dream" to have his face carved into the mountain. He has since backed the idea, arguing that his achievements in office justify his place on the monument.
Has There Been Any Push To Add Trump To Mount Rushmore?
Trump first raised the idea publicly during a speech in 2020. Since then, several lawmakers have taken it further. Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna introduced legislation asking the Department of the Interior to move forward with carving Trump's likeness onto the rock face.
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Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has also kept the conversation alive, publicly suggesting that the monument has enough physical space to include another face. No formal decision has been made on the matter.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Mount Rushmore?
Why were the four presidents chosen for Mount Rushmore?
The four presidents were selected to represent the first 150 years of American history, symbolizing the nation's birth, expansion, progress, and preservation.
Has there been any effort to add Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore?
Yes, Donald Trump expressed a desire to have his face added, and some lawmakers have introduced legislation and officials have suggested there is physical space for another carving.
What did Donald Trump share on Truth Social?
Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image showing his face carved into Mount Rushmore alongside the four existing presidents, without any accompanying text.