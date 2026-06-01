Fire Breaks Out At Ministry Of Education Office Building In Delhi's ITO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fire ignited from a spark in an AC unit.

Faculty and students evacuated safely from the building.

Firefighters used a sky lift to control the blaze.

AC malfunction suspected as the cause of fire.

A major fire broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Delhi's ITO area on Monday, with preliminary reports indicating that the blaze was triggered by a spark in an air-conditioning unit.

The fire erupted on the second floor of the building, which houses faculty rooms and cabins. Witnesses initially reported smoke and sparking from an AC unit before flames were seen emerging from the system.

The School of Planning and Architecture, an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Education, also houses administrative offices and academic facilities.

#WATCH | Delhi | Efforts underway to douse the fire on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office, Vikas Marg. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gZa8KLVK1O — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026

Faculty, Students Evacuated Safely

Authorities said faculty members and students were evacuated from the building in time, preventing any injuries or casualties.

According to officials, strong winds and high temperatures contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. The fire, which initially started near the air-conditioning unit, spread across at least three rooms and later reached portions of the third floor.

Dense smoke engulfed parts of the building as the blaze intensified.

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Firefighters Use Sky Lift To Douse Flames

Multiple fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service were rushed to the spot. Firefighters deployed a sky lift to spray water through balconies and upper sections of the building where access was difficult.

Officials said it took nearly 50 minutes of firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.

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AC Malfunction Suspected

Preliminary information suggests that a spark in the air-conditioning unit may have triggered the fire. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inspection to determine the exact cause and assess the extent of damage.

Officials said the fire may have affected office spaces and documents kept inside the building, though a full assessment is yet to be carried out.

Further details are awaited.