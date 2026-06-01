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HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out At Ministry Of Education Office Building In Delhi's ITO; AC Malfunction Suspected

Fire Breaks Out At Ministry Of Education Office Building In Delhi's ITO; AC Malfunction Suspected

A fire allegedly triggered by an air-conditioner malfunction broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Delhi's ITO area.

By : Ajatika Singh | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fire ignited from a spark in an AC unit.
  • Faculty and students evacuated safely from the building.
  • Firefighters used a sky lift to control the blaze.
  • AC malfunction suspected as the cause of fire.

A major fire broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Delhi's ITO area on Monday, with preliminary reports indicating that the blaze was triggered by a spark in an air-conditioning unit.

The fire erupted on the second floor of the building, which houses faculty rooms and cabins. Witnesses initially reported smoke and sparking from an AC unit before flames were seen emerging from the system.

The School of Planning and Architecture, an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Education, also houses administrative offices and academic facilities.

Faculty, Students Evacuated Safely

Authorities said faculty members and students were evacuated from the building in time, preventing any injuries or casualties.

According to officials, strong winds and high temperatures contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. The fire, which initially started near the air-conditioning unit, spread across at least three rooms and later reached portions of the third floor.

Dense smoke engulfed parts of the building as the blaze intensified.

ALSO READ: Over 150 Homes Demolished In Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Under Anti-Encroachment Drive

Firefighters Use Sky Lift To Douse Flames

Multiple fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service were rushed to the spot. Firefighters deployed a sky lift to spray water through balconies and upper sections of the building where access was difficult.

Officials said it took nearly 50 minutes of firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.

ALSO READ: UP: Female Kabaddi Player Found Dead In Drain, Fast-Food Vendor Arrested

AC Malfunction Suspected

Preliminary information suggests that a spark in the air-conditioning unit may have triggered the fire. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inspection to determine the exact cause and assess the extent of damage.

Officials said the fire may have affected office spaces and documents kept inside the building, though a full assessment is yet to be carried out.

Further details are awaited.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Delhi?

Preliminary reports indicate the fire was triggered by a spark in an air-conditioning unit on the second floor of the building.

Were there any injuries or casualties in the SPA Delhi fire?

No, faculty members and students were evacuated safely and in time, preventing any injuries or casualties.

How long did it take to control the fire at SPA Delhi?

It took approximately 50 minutes of firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.

What factors contributed to the spread of the fire at SPA Delhi?

Strong winds and high temperatures contributed to the rapid spread of the flames across several rooms and floors.

Published at : 01 Jun 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
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