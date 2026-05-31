'I Needed A Film Like That': Bobby Deol Opens Up About Being Replaced In Jab We Met

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bobby Deol discusses losing 'Jab We Met' role.

He helped initiate the film project with Imtiaz Ali.

Deol transformed disappointment into personal growth.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also shared his perspective.

As Bobby Deol gears up for the release of Anurag Kashyap's thriller Bandar on June 5, the actor has looked back on one of the most difficult moments of his career. Speaking candidly about the experience of being replaced in Jab We Met, Bobby revealed how the disappointment left a lasting impact but ultimately pushed him to become a stronger individual.

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Bobby Deol Recalls Losing A Film He Helped Set In Motion

The actor revisited the long-discussed Jab We Met episode during an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. According to Bobby, he had recognised filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s potential early on after watching a rough cut of Socha Na Tha. Inspired by the director’s work, he wanted to collaborate with him and played a key role in bringing the project together.

At the time, Bobby had also managed to get Kareena Kapoor associated with the film and was approaching production houses to back the project. However, the film eventually moved forward without him, with Shahid Kapoor stepping into the lead role.

He said, “That story is done now. We’re friends. My heart got broken because I needed a film like this during that phase of my career.”

The actor further added, “I had great confidence in Imtiaz since the time when he was making Socha Na Tha with Abhay. When I watched the rough cut, I was so taken in and excited by his work. I though he’s such a good director, I should work with him.”

Why The Situation Hurt So Much

Bobby explained that his professional standing at the time made it difficult to secure backing for the project. Despite his efforts, the film remained stuck for an extended period.

Talking about those events, he said, “That’s when we first decided we’d make a film together. But when your market position isn’t good, nobody backs you. So much time passed trying to get the film started. The production house I pitched it to said Imtiaz is a very expensive director. But the same production house ended up making the film with Imtiaz, and with the same heroine I’d gotten on board.”

Rather than dwelling on disappointment, Bobby chose to channel those emotions into personal growth.

He said, “These things do happen. It never happens that only good things happen to someone.”

Bobby added, “When I began working on myself, I decided the hurt and anger I’ve gone through should become my strength. Because you can’t just keep crying about it. These things made me a better person and a better actor. I’ve only learnt from them. I don’t have any qualms with anyone.”

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Imtiaz Ali Offered A Different Perspective

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has previously shared his own account of how events unfolded. Speaking to The Lallantop in 2023, he said the project remained on hold for years because he was waiting for Bobby to begin work on it.

“Socha Na Tha got over, but I still didn’t make the film for two years because I wanted Bobby to start it (Jab We Met). But he was getting other offers from big directors, so he was waiting for that to happen. He kept postponing my film, but then a time came when I didn’t find it correct because a lot of time went by.”

Imtiaz also spoke about the financial challenges he faced during that period.

He said, “Because I did Socha Na Tha for five years and I didn’t do a film for two years after that, so it was putting financial strain on me. Then I told Bobby, ‘Let’s not make this film. Let’s shake our hands and decide we will not do this film together because then our thing will be affected.”