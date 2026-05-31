Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani journalist defends film's Lyari depiction based on experience.

Former Karachi mayor confirms movie's portrayal of Lyari is accurate.

He also shared his Indian heritage and family roots.

Film franchise uses Lyari's criminal underworld as narrative backdrop.

Months after becoming a major box-office success, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise continues to spark conversations. The latest voice to enter the debate is Pakistani journalist and former Karachi mayor Arif Aajakia. He has publicly defended the film's depiction of Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood. Drawing on his own experiences of growing up in the area, Aajakia said the portrayal seen on screen closely matched what he witnessed in real life.

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Arif Aajakia’s Remarks Spark Fresh Discussion

The ongoing conversation surrounding Dhurandhar and its representation of Lyari has gained renewed attention following comments made by Aajakia during an appearance at Talk Journalism 2026 alongside journalist Saurabh Dwivedi.

A video clip from the discussion, shared by ANI, quickly gained traction online, prompting fresh reactions across social media platforms. The renewed attention has once again placed the franchise’s portrayal of Karachi and its underworld networks under the spotlight.

Speaking from both personal experience and his political background, Aajakia said, “I was the mayor of a town in Karachi, elected mayor during the period when Dhurandhar was done. I was born and raised in Lyari, so I knew that everything shown was true."

Aajakia Opens Up About His Family Roots

During the same conversation, Aajakia also talked about his family background and heritage.

He said, “I was born in Karachi, but my parents were born in Junagadh, Gujarat. I consider myself to be of Indian origin, not Pakistani.”

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How Lyari Is Portrayed In Dhurandhar

The Dhurandhar franchise uses Karachi's Lyari district as a central setting for its espionage-driven storyline. The area’s long association with gang rivalries, organised crime and political unrest forms an important backdrop to the narrative.

At the heart of the story is Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover Indian intelligence operative who enters Pakistan under the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari. As he moves through dangerous criminal networks and covert terror operations, he is forced to navigate shifting alliances and high-risk situations.

While the first instalment introduced audiences to Lyari’s shadowy underworld and secret intelligence missions, Dhurandhar: The Revenge expanded the narrative further. The sequel follows Hamza’s deeper infiltration into the region’s criminal landscape as he attempts to expose and dismantle larger terror networks with cross-border connections.