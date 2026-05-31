Who Is Curry Barker? The 26-Year-Old YouTuber Filmmaker Behind Obsession's Global Success

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Independent horror film 'Obsession' is directed by Curry Baker.

The film earned over ten times its budget worldwide.

Director Curry Baker gained initial fame from YouTube channel.

Baker's previous viral hit was Milk & Serial.

At a time when blockbuster franchises and big-budget studio productions dominate cinema screens, one independent horror film has emerged as an unlikely box office phenomenon. Obsession, directed bu 26-year-old filmmaker and YouTuber Curry Baker, has transformed from a modestly budgeted project into one of the most talked-about box office success stories on 2026. The supernatural thriller has captured audiences across the globe and established Barker as one of horror cinema’s fastest-rising talents.

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Obsession Box Office Collection In India

Made on a reported budget ranging between $750,000 (approx. Rs 7.13 crore) and $1 million (approx. Rs 9.5 crore), Obsession has far exceeded expectations since arriving in cinemas. With this, it has become the first horror title since Paranormal Activity (2007) to generate more than ten times its production budget at the global box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Obsession opened with an India net collection of Rs 1.75 crore on its first day while playing across 859 shows, recording 34% occupancy. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 2.75 crore net and expanded to 1,151 shows, with occupancy rising to 48%. As of Day 3, the horror thriller was running in 444 shows and had added Rs 0.63 crore net in live collections. This pushed the film’s India gross total to Rs 6.14 crore and India net collections to Rs 5.13 crore, with final figures still awaited.

Worldwide, the film has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in gross collections, including Rs 5.40 crore from India and Rs 280 crore from overseas markets. It has also recorded Rs 4.50 crore in net collections while screening across 2,010 shows globally.

Who Is Curry Baker?

For many, Curry Baker may be an unfamiliar name. However, the filmmaker built a loyal online following long before entering Hollywood.

Baker first gained recognition through the YouTube comedy channel "that's a bad idea", which he created alongside collaborator Cooper Tomlinson. The channel's sketches helped establish his creative voice and introduced him to a growing audience.

Barker once described the YouTube channel as his and Tomlinson's “film school outside of film school” while they were students at the New York Film Academy.

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The Viral Success Of Milk & Serial

Before Obsession, Barker attracted widespread attention with his 2024 found-footage horror feature Milk & Serial.

Reportedly produced for just $800 (approx. Rs 76,000), the film was co-written, directed by, and starred Barker himself. After being released free on YouTube, it quickly became a viral sensation and introduced many horror fans to his work.

Prior to directing feature films, Barker also developed a reputation through several acclaimed short films, including Striking Gold (2024), The Chair (2023), and Enigma (2023).