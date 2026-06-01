Who Helped Twisha Sharma's Husband While On The Run? CBI Expands Probe In Dowry Death Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBI probes husband's alleged assistance post-dowry death.

Husband claims he stayed in Bhopal, then Jabalpur.

Investigators seek to identify anyone who aided his evasion.

Medical and other claims also under scrutiny.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has widened the scope of its investigation into the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma, focusing on whether her husband, Samarth Singh, received assistance while he was allegedly evading authorities before surrendering in court.

According to sources, investigators have been closely examining Samarth Singh's movements following Twisha Sharma's death and questioning him about his whereabouts during the period before his surrender.

Sources said Singh told CBI officials that he remained in Bhopal for two days after Twisha Sharma's death before travelling to Jabalpur, where he stayed until May 22, the day he surrendered before a local court.

Investigators are now attempting to reconstruct the sequence of events and verify the details provided during questioning.

ALSO READ: Fire Breaks Out At Ministry Of Education Office Building In Delhi's ITO

Probe Focuses On Possible Helpers

Following these disclosures, the investigation has reportedly shifted towards identifying individuals who may have assisted Singh during the period he was away from investigators.

CBI officials are examining whether anyone in Bhopal or Jabalpur provided accommodation, transportation, financial assistance, communication support, or any other form of help.

According to sources, investigators are seeking to determine the nature and extent of any such assistance and whether it had any bearing on the course of the investigation.

ALSO READ: UP: Female Kabaddi Player Found Dead In Drain, Fast-Food Vendor Arrested

Medical And Other Claims Under Scrutiny

Sources further said that investigators are also reviewing certain claims made during the course of the inquiry, including medical-related assertions, as they work to piece together the complete timeline of events.

However, officials have not publicly disclosed the details of these aspects of the investigation.

According to sources, Singh has not provided clear information regarding who may have helped him during the period in question. Investigators are therefore relying on witness statements, electronic records, travel details, and other evidence to establish the facts.

The CBI investigation into Twisha Sharma's death remains ongoing, and officials are continuing to examine all leads connected to the case.

Before You Go Breaking: Kuwait Intercepts Missile Threat Amid Regional Tensions