US Strikes Iranian Radar, Drone Control Sites After MQ-1 Downing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US strikes Iranian military sites in self-defense.

Attacks targeted radar and drone command facilities.

Strikes followed Iran's alleged downing of a drone.

Action aimed to protect US assets and maritime security.

The United States carried out what it described as “measured and deliberate” self-defence strikes against Iranian military infrastructure over the weekend after Tehran allegedly shot down a US drone operating over international waters, according to the United States Central Command.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes were conducted on Saturday and Sunday, targeting radar installations and drone command-and-control sites in Goruk, Iran, and on Qeshm Island.

The military action came after Iranian forces allegedly downed a US MQ-1 drone. CENTCOM said American fighter aircraft responded by destroying Iranian air defence systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that it claimed posed a threat to vessels transiting regional waters.

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“U.S. fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters,” the statement said.

The US military said no American service members were injured during the operation.

CENTCOM described the strikes as defensive in nature and said they were intended to protect US assets and maritime security in the region during the ongoing ceasefire.

“The measured and deliberate strikes occurred in response to aggressive Iranian actions,” the command said, adding that it would continue to safeguard American interests against what it termed “unwarranted Iranian aggression.”

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Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for shooting down the US drone. According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said the MQ-1 entered Iranian territorial airspace in the early hours of Sunday and was detected by its surveillance and air defence systems before being destroyed by advanced missile systems.

Iranian authorities alleged that the drone had entered the country's airspace with the intention of conducting hostile operations and justified its destruction as a defensive action.

The military escalation comes as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran continue over a proposed ceasefire agreement and broader nuclear negotiations.