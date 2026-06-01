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HomeBusinessCommercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked From June 1; Cost Up By Rs 42 In Delhi

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked From June 1; Cost Up By Rs 42 In Delhi

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 06:19 AM (IST)

Commercial LPG users across the country will face higher fuel costs from June 1 after oil marketing companies increased the prices of 19-kg commercial cylinders. Domestic LPG cylinder prices, however, have been left unchanged.

Under the revised rates, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 42, taking the retail price to Rs 3,113.50 per cylinder, sources said.

In Kolkata, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs 53.50, pushing the retail cost to Rs 3,255.50.

The latest revision is expected to affect businesses that rely heavily on commercial LPG, including restaurants, hotels, catering services and small food establishments.

The revised rates came into effect from June 1.

5-Kg Free Trade LPG Also Costlier

Alongside commercial cylinders, oil companies have also increased the price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders.

In Delhi, the price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder has been raised by Rs 11 and will now retail at Rs 821.50, sources said.

Free Trade LPG cylinders are commonly used by small commercial establishments and consumers requiring non-subsidised LPG supplies.

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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 06:19 AM (IST)
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