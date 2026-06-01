Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bill Gates' public image faces scrutiny due to Epstein links.

Microsoft excluded Gates from its annual CEO Summit.

Berkshire Hathaway meeting also saw Gates' notable absence.

For years, Bill Gates represented one of the most successful reinventions in modern business history.

The Microsoft co-founder, once known for his fierce corporate battles in the technology world, gradually transformed himself into a global philanthropist, championing public health, education and climate initiatives through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

At one stage, he was even ranked the world's most admired man in a YouGov survey, ahead of figures including the Dalai Lama and Pope Francis.

Today, however, that carefully cultivated image is facing renewed scrutiny.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Gates is finding himself increasingly absent from some of the high-profile gatherings and institutions that were once closely associated with him, as questions surrounding his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continue to cast a shadow over his public standing.

Microsoft Distance Signals A Changing Dynamic

Perhaps the most striking development involves Microsoft, the company Gates founded alongside childhood friend Paul Allen.

The annual Microsoft CEO Summit has long been one of the technology giant’s most important leadership gatherings. Gates has traditionally played a visible role in the event and frequently hosted attendees at his Washington residence.

This year, however, things unfolded differently.

According to the report, Gates' team was informed ahead of the May summit that it would be preferable for him not to participate.

While Microsoft stressed that the move should not be viewed as a permanent exclusion, the decision nonetheless drew attention because of Gates’ historical association with the event.

“While it didn’t work out this year, we’ve already extended an invitation for Bill to attend the CEO Summit next year,” a Microsoft spokesperson told WSJ.

The development is notable given that, despite no longer being Microsoft’s largest shareholder, Gates remains synonymous with the company he helped build into one of the world’s most valuable businesses.

Also Read : Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked From June 1; Cost Up By Rs 42 In Delhi

Epstein Fallout Continues To Follow Gates

The reported exclusion comes amid heightened attention following the release of additional documents related to Epstein.

Although Gates has previously acknowledged meeting Epstein on multiple occasions and described those meetings as a mistake, the continued emergence of related records has kept the issue in the spotlight.

The report suggests that concerns over public perception are increasingly influencing decisions about Gates’ participation in major events.

Berkshire Hathaway Meeting Also Marks A First

Microsoft is not the only institution where Gates' absence has been noticed.

The billionaire was also reportedly missing from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha this year, a notable departure from a tradition stretching back decades.

According to the report, Gates was not formally barred from attending the gathering. However, some individuals reportedly advised him against making an appearance.

The meeting has long been linked to Gates’ friendship with Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett, one of the most influential investors in the world.

Also Read : Share Markets Eye RBI MPC Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex About 300 Points Up, Nifty Over 23,600

Buffett And Gates: A Relationship Under Spotlight

The report also points to a cooling in ties between Gates and Buffett.

For years, Buffett was among the Gates Foundation’s strongest supporters. He pledged substantial annual contributions and served as a trustee until stepping down in 2021 following the divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates.

In 2024, Buffett told WSJ that the Gates Foundation would not receive any money from him after his death.

More recently, during a CNBC interview in March, Buffett said he had not spoken to Gates since the latest Epstein-related documents became public. He added that he wanted to see whether any further information emerged before deciding on his annual charitable contribution later this year.

India Summit Episode Adds To Scrutiny

Questions surrounding Gates’ public appearances also surfaced earlier this year in India.

The Microsoft co-founder had been scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February and had already travelled to the country ahead of the event.

According to the report, Gates visited Vijayawada and Mumbai before arriving in Delhi. However, shortly before the summit, his name disappeared from the event’s attendee list, and officials reportedly reviewed his participation following renewed attention to the Epstein documents.

Gates was said to be waiting in Delhi for confirmation on whether he would attend engagements involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and other global leaders.

Ultimately, organisers decided it would be better for him not to participate.

“After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address,” the Gates Foundation said at the time.

The developments mark a significant moment for one of the most recognisable figures in global business and philanthropy.