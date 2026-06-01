Trump Seeks Changes To Proposed Iran Deal As Nuclear Dispute Persists: Report

President Trump has requested further revisions to the proposed agreement with Iran. He wants a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines.
Trump Pushes For Revisions To Proposed Iran Deal Amid Ongoing Nuclear Dispute: Report
Trump has reportedly sought additional changes to a proposed agreement with Iran, signalling that Washington is not yet ready to finalise a deal despite ongoing negotiations.
- Trump seeks stronger terms in US-Iran agreement draft.
- Key issues include Strait of Hormuz, uranium stockpile.
- Iran urges caution, requires sovereign rights safeguards.
- Military action threatened if US objectives not met.
US President Donald Trump has requested further revisions to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at extending a fragile ceasefire and advancing negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme, CBS News reported.
The latest development indicates that key differences remain unresolved despite months of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.
Trump Seeks Stronger Terms
According to US media reports, the latest draft agreement includes a 60-day cessation of hostilities, provisions related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a framework for renewed discussions on Iran's nuclear activities.
However, no formal agreement has been announced.
A high-level meeting chaired by Trump in the White House Situation Room on Friday ended without a final decision, despite earlier indications that a breakthrough could be imminent.
Speaking to Fox News, Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained a non-negotiable condition.
"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons," he said.
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Trump also indicated that he was not rushing to conclude negotiations, while reports suggested he had sought multiple changes to the draft agreement during and after Friday's discussions.
A White House official echoed that position, saying, "President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines."
Key Issues Under Negotiation
According to CBS News, the proposed framework addresses several contentious issues, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the future of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
If finalised, the agreement could potentially lead to the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets through sanctions relief.
The framework has previously been described as a memorandum of understanding pending formal approval by both governments.
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Iran Remains Cautious
Iranian officials have continued to stress that any agreement must safeguard the country's interests and sovereign rights.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly said Tehran would reject any arrangement lacking adequate guarantees.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also urged caution regarding reports of an imminent breakthrough.
"Until a conclusion is reached... everything that is being said now is speculation," he said.
Iranian media reported that negotiations remain active, with both sides continuing to exchange proposed amendments to the draft text.
Tehran has also reportedly demanded the unfreezing of financial assets before broader nuclear discussions move forward.
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Military Warning Amid Diplomatic Efforts
The negotiations come after months of conflict followed by a tentative ceasefire that began on April 8.
Although Trump has repeatedly suggested that an agreement could be close, a final settlement has yet to emerge.
Adding pressure to the talks, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned that military operations could resume if negotiations fail to meet Washington's objectives.
"Our stockpiles are more than suited for that," Hegseth said during remarks in Singapore.
The latest round of revisions underscores the continuing disagreements between Washington and Tehran over critical elements of the proposed framework, leaving the future of the agreement uncertain despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has President Trump requested regarding the proposed agreement with Iran?
What are some of the key issues being negotiated in the proposed agreement with Iran?
Key issues include a cessation of hostilities, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and discussions on Iran's nuclear activities. The potential release of frozen Iranian assets through sanctions relief is also addressed.
What is Iran's stance on the proposed agreement?
Iran stresses that any agreement must safeguard its interests and sovereign rights. They have indicated they would reject arrangements lacking adequate guarantees and demand the unfreezing of assets.
What is the US's non-negotiable condition for an agreement with Iran?
The non-negotiable condition is that Iran will not acquire nuclear weapons. President Trump emphasized this as a guarantee he must have.