Trump Seeks Changes To Proposed Iran Deal As Nuclear Dispute Persists: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump seeks stronger terms in US-Iran agreement draft.

Key issues include Strait of Hormuz, uranium stockpile.

Iran urges caution, requires sovereign rights safeguards.

Military action threatened if US objectives not met.

US President Donald Trump has requested further revisions to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at extending a fragile ceasefire and advancing negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme, CBS News reported.

The latest development indicates that key differences remain unresolved despite months of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.

Trump Seeks Stronger Terms

According to US media reports, the latest draft agreement includes a 60-day cessation of hostilities, provisions related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a framework for renewed discussions on Iran's nuclear activities.

However, no formal agreement has been announced.

A high-level meeting chaired by Trump in the White House Situation Room on Friday ended without a final decision, despite earlier indications that a breakthrough could be imminent.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained a non-negotiable condition.

"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons," he said.

ALSO READ: Myanmar Ammo Depot Blast Kills 50; Over 100 Houses Damaged

Trump also indicated that he was not rushing to conclude negotiations, while reports suggested he had sought multiple changes to the draft agreement during and after Friday's discussions.

A White House official echoed that position, saying, "President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines."

Key Issues Under Negotiation

According to CBS News, the proposed framework addresses several contentious issues, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the future of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

If finalised, the agreement could potentially lead to the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets through sanctions relief.

The framework has previously been described as a memorandum of understanding pending formal approval by both governments.

ALSO READ: US Judge To Scrutinise Trump’s $10 Billion IRS Settlement Amid Allegations Of Fraud And Collusion

Iran Remains Cautious

Iranian officials have continued to stress that any agreement must safeguard the country's interests and sovereign rights.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly said Tehran would reject any arrangement lacking adequate guarantees.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also urged caution regarding reports of an imminent breakthrough.

"Until a conclusion is reached... everything that is being said now is speculation," he said.

Iranian media reported that negotiations remain active, with both sides continuing to exchange proposed amendments to the draft text.

Tehran has also reportedly demanded the unfreezing of financial assets before broader nuclear discussions move forward.

ALSO READ: Trump Says US-Iran Close To 'Very Good Deal', Warns Of Military Action If Talks Fail

Military Warning Amid Diplomatic Efforts

The negotiations come after months of conflict followed by a tentative ceasefire that began on April 8.

Although Trump has repeatedly suggested that an agreement could be close, a final settlement has yet to emerge.

Adding pressure to the talks, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned that military operations could resume if negotiations fail to meet Washington's objectives.

"Our stockpiles are more than suited for that," Hegseth said during remarks in Singapore.

The latest round of revisions underscores the continuing disagreements between Washington and Tehran over critical elements of the proposed framework, leaving the future of the agreement uncertain despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.