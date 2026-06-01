Trump Seeks Changes To Proposed Iran Deal As Nuclear Dispute Persists: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Pushes For Revisions To Proposed Iran Deal Amid Ongoing Nuclear Dispute: Report

Trump Pushes For Revisions To Proposed Iran Deal Amid Ongoing Nuclear Dispute: Report

Trump has reportedly sought additional changes to a proposed agreement with Iran, signalling that Washington is not yet ready to finalise a deal despite ongoing negotiations.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump seeks stronger terms in US-Iran agreement draft.
  • Key issues include Strait of Hormuz, uranium stockpile.
  • Iran urges caution, requires sovereign rights safeguards.
  • Military action threatened if US objectives not met.

US President Donald Trump has requested further revisions to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at extending a fragile ceasefire and advancing negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme, CBS News reported.

The latest development indicates that key differences remain unresolved despite months of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.

Trump Seeks Stronger Terms

According to US media reports, the latest draft agreement includes a 60-day cessation of hostilities, provisions related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a framework for renewed discussions on Iran's nuclear activities.

However, no formal agreement has been announced.

A high-level meeting chaired by Trump in the White House Situation Room on Friday ended without a final decision, despite earlier indications that a breakthrough could be imminent.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained a non-negotiable condition.

"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons," he said.

ALSO READ: Myanmar Ammo Depot Blast Kills 50; Over 100 Houses Damaged

Trump also indicated that he was not rushing to conclude negotiations, while reports suggested he had sought multiple changes to the draft agreement during and after Friday's discussions.

A White House official echoed that position, saying, "President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines."

Key Issues Under Negotiation

According to CBS News, the proposed framework addresses several contentious issues, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the future of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

If finalised, the agreement could potentially lead to the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets through sanctions relief.

The framework has previously been described as a memorandum of understanding pending formal approval by both governments.

ALSO READ: US Judge To Scrutinise Trump’s $10 Billion IRS Settlement Amid Allegations Of Fraud And Collusion

Iran Remains Cautious

Iranian officials have continued to stress that any agreement must safeguard the country's interests and sovereign rights.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly said Tehran would reject any arrangement lacking adequate guarantees.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also urged caution regarding reports of an imminent breakthrough.

"Until a conclusion is reached... everything that is being said now is speculation," he said.

Iranian media reported that negotiations remain active, with both sides continuing to exchange proposed amendments to the draft text.

Tehran has also reportedly demanded the unfreezing of financial assets before broader nuclear discussions move forward.

ALSO READ: Trump Says US-Iran Close To 'Very Good Deal', Warns Of Military Action If Talks Fail

Military Warning Amid Diplomatic Efforts

The negotiations come after months of conflict followed by a tentative ceasefire that began on April 8.

Although Trump has repeatedly suggested that an agreement could be close, a final settlement has yet to emerge.

Adding pressure to the talks, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned that military operations could resume if negotiations fail to meet Washington's objectives.

"Our stockpiles are more than suited for that," Hegseth said during remarks in Singapore.

The latest round of revisions underscores the continuing disagreements between Washington and Tehran over critical elements of the proposed framework, leaving the future of the agreement uncertain despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Before You Go

Sports: Mohammed Aman Reveals the Untold Story Behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Rise

Frequently Asked Questions

What has President Trump requested regarding the proposed agreement with Iran?

President Trump has requested further revisions to the proposed agreement with Iran. He wants a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines.

What are some of the key issues being negotiated in the proposed agreement with Iran?

Key issues include a cessation of hostilities, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and discussions on Iran's nuclear activities. The potential release of frozen Iranian assets through sanctions relief is also addressed.

What is Iran's stance on the proposed agreement?

Iran stresses that any agreement must safeguard its interests and sovereign rights. They have indicated they would reject arrangements lacking adequate guarantees and demand the unfreezing of assets.

What is the US's non-negotiable condition for an agreement with Iran?

The non-negotiable condition is that Iran will not acquire nuclear weapons. President Trump emphasized this as a guarantee he must have.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jun 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates West Asia Conflict Iran War Us Iran Deal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Pushes For Revisions To Proposed Iran Deal Amid Ongoing Nuclear Dispute: Report
Trump Seeks Changes To Proposed Iran Deal As Nuclear Dispute Persists: Report
World
Myanmar Ammo Depot Blast Kills 50; Over 100 Houses Damaged
Myanmar Ammo Depot Blast Kills 50; Over 100 Houses Damaged
World
Meteor Travelling At 75,000 MPH Explodes Over US, Triggering Loud Sonic Booms
Meteor Travelling At 75,000 MPH Explodes Over US, Triggering Loud Sonic Booms
World
Trump Raises Stakes In Iran Negotiations With Fresh Demands: Report
Trump Raises Stakes In Iran Negotiations With Fresh Demands: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Sports: Mohammed Aman Reveals the Untold Story Behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Rise
Weather alert: Kedarnath Yatra Suspended as Severe Weather Hits Uttarakhand
Breaking: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Allegedly Attacked in Hooghly Amid Political Tension in West Bengal
Breaking: Main Accused in Ghaziabad's Surya Murder Case Killed in Police Encounter
Breaking News: Parking Dispute Turns Violent in Himachal’s Kasol
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget