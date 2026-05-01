Friday Reviews Roundup: 3 Films, 5 Series - What's Worth Watching And What To Skip?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi star in 'Ek Din' romance.

'Raja Shivaji' historical epic stars Riteish Deshmukh.

'Patriot' spy thriller features Mammootty, Mohanlal.

Netflix series 'Glory' combines boxing, murder mystery.

'Undekhi 4' crime series returns for final season.

TVF's 'Sapne vs Everyone 2' explores ambition.

Telugu horror-comedy 'Rakasa' streams on Sun NXT.

'Biker' high-speed drama film lands on Netflix.

This Friday has turned into a full-blown entertainment feast, with multiple films hitting cinemas and several new web series dropping across OTT platforms. From romantic dramas and historical epics to gritty thrillers and horror-comedies, viewers are truly spoilt for choice.

If you're wondering what deserves your time this weekend and what might not, here’s a clear, no-nonsense breakdown of today’s biggest releases.

ALSO READ: Patriot FIRST Reviews: Mohanlal-Mammootty Reunite After 18 Years; Is It A Slow Burn Or Cinematic Masterpiece?

1. ‘Ek Din’

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Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan returns to the big screen with the romantic drama ‘Ek Din’, while Sai Pallavi makes her much-awaited Bollywood debut. Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit, the film is now playing in cinemas nationwide.

Junaid plays Rohan, a quiet young man secretly in love with his colleague Meera. His emotions remain unspoken, building curiosity around whether he will finally confess his feelings. The film focuses on subtle romance and emotional restraint, making it a gentle watch for drama lovers.

2. 'Raja Shivaji'

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Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, ‘Raja Shivaji’ is a large-scale historical film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Built on extensive research, the film explores several layers of his personality and legacy.

The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, and Genelia Deshmukh, with a special cameo by Salman Khan adding extra buzz. The film blends history with strong character-driven storytelling, making it one of the major theatrical releases this week.

3. 'Patriot'

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The much-anticipated spy action thriller ‘Patriot’, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, has finally released in theatres. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film was among 2026’s most awaited projects.

With strong advance bookings and a promising global opening expected to cross Rs 25 crore, the film has already received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. It stands out as a gripping espionage drama packed with intensity and scale.

4. 'Glory'

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Now streaming on Netflix, ‘Glory’ is set in Haryana and combines boxing with a dark murder mystery. Featuring Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat in powerful roles, the seven-episode series has already caught attention for its gritty storytelling and strong performances.

The narrative blends sports drama with suspense, making it a compelling watch for thriller enthusiasts.

5. ‘Undekhi 4’

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The popular crime series ‘Undekhi’ returns with its fourth season, ‘The Final Battle’. Known for its raw storytelling and absence of big stars, the series has consistently impressed viewers.

While earlier seasons were highly praised, this final chapter is considered slightly weaker in comparison. Directed by Ashish R Shukla and led by Harsh Chhaya, it still delivers moments of intensity for long-time fans.

6. ‘Sapne vs Everyone 2’

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TVF returns with the second season of ‘Sapne vs Everyone’, continuing its emotional exploration of ambition and reality. The series follows two young men chasing their dreams, but their journey is filled with uncertainty and tough choices.

The show maintains TVF’s signature grounded storytelling, keeping viewers invested in the characters’ struggles.

7. ‘Rakasa’

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The Telugu horror-comedy ‘Rakasa’ is now streaming on Sun NXT in four languages. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Nayan Sarika, the film revolves around a mysterious curse and an ancient ‘Brahma Rakshasa’.

Despite a moderate theatrical run, the film is gaining renewed interest among OTT audiences, especially fans of supernatural comedy.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji FIRST Reviews: Fans Call It 'Mass Entertainer'; Salman Khan's Cameo Steals Spotlight

8. 'Biker'

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Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, ‘Biker’ featuring Sharwanand has landed on Netflix. Released in Telugu, Kannada, and other languages, the film will also arrive in Hindi as ‘Sherva’.

The story focuses on high-speed drama and emotional conflict, catering to fans of intense character-driven narratives.

From big-screen spectacles like ‘Patriot’ and ‘Raja Shivaji’ to OTT favourites like ‘Glory’ and ‘Undekhi 4’, this Friday offers something for every kind of viewer. The only real challenge? Deciding what to watch first.