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English NewsSportsCricketHuge Blow To India! Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Tests: Report

Huge Blow To India! Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Tests: Report

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out: Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of India's Test series against Sri Lanka after experiencing left knee discomfort, with the BCCI prioritising his long-term recovery.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of India's Sri Lanka Test series.
  • BCCI prioritises his long-term fitness, avoiding previous rushed returns.
  • Major upcoming series influenced decision to ensure full recovery.

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out: India's plans for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka have reportedly suffered a major setback after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out because of a left knee issue. Although he was initially included in the squad, the fast bowler is understood to have not recovered sufficiently, prompting the BCCI to prioritise his long-term fitness over an immediate return.

BCCI Prioritises Bumrah's Long-Term Recovery

According to a report by The Times of India, Bumrah has been experiencing discomfort in his left knee and will not travel for the Sri Lanka series.

The report stated that medical staff assessed the fast bowler's condition before deciding he should continue rehabilitation instead of returning to international cricket.

India had originally selected Bumrah for the two-match Test series, but his availability remained uncertain because of fitness concerns following his recent injury setbacks.

The latest development means India will have to begin the series without their premier fast bowler, who has managed his workload carefully over the past year.

A source quoted by The Times of India explained why the board has adopted a cautious approach.

"There have been instances in the past where players have been rushed back to cricket, and have broken down. You can't take that risk again. Especially with Bumrah. So complete recovery is the only goal and there is lot of cricket left in the year. There is Asian Games, the tour of New Zealand and even the Border Gavaskar Trophy early next year."

The report suggests the selectors view Bumrah's long-term availability as more important than risking another setback during the Sri Lanka tour.

Bigger Assignments Ahead For India's Pace Spearhead

India have a demanding schedule after the Sri Lanka series, including the Asian Games, the tour of New Zealand and next year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Those assignments are expected to play a major role in the decision to give Bumrah additional recovery time rather than rushing him back.

Bumrah has repeatedly been managed carefully since returning from previous injury layoffs, with the BCCI monitoring his workload across formats.

India's pace attack will now need to adjust in his absence, while the selectors finalise the bowling combination for the opening Test.

Neither the BCCI nor Bumrah has officially commented on the report.

For now, the expectation is that India's leading fast bowler will continue rehabilitation before returning later in the season, with the focus firmly on ensuring he is fully fit for the bigger challenges ahead.

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Jasprit Bumrah been ruled out of the upcoming Sri Lanka series?

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to a left knee issue. He had not recovered sufficiently, and the BCCI decided to prioritize his long-term fitness.

What is the BCCI's approach to Jasprit Bumrah's recovery?

The BCCI is adopting a cautious approach, focusing on complete recovery to avoid re-injury. They aim to ensure his long-term availability for crucial assignments.

What major assignments are ahead for Jasprit Bumrah after the Sri Lanka series?

India has several demanding assignments after the Sri Lanka series, including the Asian Games, the tour of New Zealand, and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update BCCI India VS Sri Lanka Breaking News ABP Live Sri Lanka Vs India Test Series
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