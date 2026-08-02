'Pakistan Eroded India's Faith': India Envoy To US Defends Indus Waters Treaty Freeze

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English NewsNewsIndia'Pakistan Eroded India's Faith': India Envoy To US Vinay Kwatra Defends Indus Waters Treaty Freeze

'Pakistan Eroded India's Faith': India Envoy To US Vinay Kwatra Defends Indus Waters Treaty Freeze

India's US envoy Kwatra defended keeping the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, saying Pakistan's terror, treaty obstruction and water mismanagement eroded trust, leaving India with little choice.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India defends treaty suspension citing Pakistan's terrorism, obstruction.
  • Pakistan's repeated attacks, blocking efforts, eroded India's faith.
  • PM Modi affirmed terror and water cannot coexist.

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, has defended New Delhi's decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance, arguing that Pakistan's long record of cross-border terrorism and obstruction left India with little choice.

Writing in an opinion piece for Newsweek, Kwatra said Pakistan has repeatedly used threats of war against India to divert attention from its domestic challenges. Kwatra also recalled the 2012 terrorist attack on the Tulbul Navigation Project and blocking India's initiatives to renegotiate the treaty in light of six decades of technological change. He said that with this Pakistan eroded India's faith.

"Repeated attacks on Indian project sites, including the 2012 terrorist attack on the Tulbul Navigation Project completely prevented India from exercising its rights under the treaty. Pakistan also consistently blocked India's initiatives to renegotiate the treaty in light of six decades of technological change, which would have let India develop its hydropower potential. Bit by bit, Pakistan eroded India's faith that it could exercise its rights under the treaty, or hope for a better one suited to today's realities," Kwatra said in a publication. 

Kwatra said India suspended the treaty a day after the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-based and Pakistan-trained terrorists linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba killed 26 people, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. He described it as the deadliest terror attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Also Read: 'PM Modi Gave My Daughter New Life': Minor Girl's Mother Thanks Prime Minister

Explaining the origins of the Indus Waters Treaty, Kwatra wrote that the 1960 agreement allocated control of the three eastern rivers to India and the three western rivers to Pakistan. While India received access to around 20% of the basin's waters, Pakistan received nearly 80%, an imbalance that, he argued, restricted development in parts of India for decades despite New Delhi continuing to honour the agreement.

'Pakistan Dismantaled Goodwill, Frienship'

According to Kwatra, Pakistan responded not with goodwill but with repeated wars in 1965, 1971 and 1999, along with decades of cross-border terrorism, including the attacks on the Indian Parliament, Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri, Pulwama and Pahalgam. He claimed that more than 40,000 civilians in India have been killed due to Pakistan's sustained terror campaign.

The ambassador also accused Pakistan of systematically delaying and obstructing Indian hydroelectric projects that were permitted under the treaty through prolonged dispute-resolution mechanisms. He further alleged that terrorist attacks on Indian project sites, including the 2012 attack on the Tulbul Navigation Project, prevented India from fully exercising its rights under the agreement.

Kwatra said Pakistan also resisted India's attempts to modernise or renegotiate the treaty to reflect technological changes over the past six decades, gradually eroding India's confidence in the agreement.

Highlighting the treaty's preamble, which refers to a "spirit of goodwill and friendship", Kwatra argued that Pakistan spent half a century dismantling that goodwill and friendship.

'Water, Blood Cannot Flow Together': Kwatra Cites PM's Position

Rejecting calls for renewed India-Pakistan dialogue, Kwatra cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position that "terror and talks cannot go together", adding that "water and blood cannot flow together."

Kwatra also dismissed Pakistan's claims that India was acting as a "water aggressor", arguing that the country's water shortages stem primarily from domestic mismanagement. He wrote that only about 40% of the water Pakistan receives reaches its farms, with significant losses during transit and large volumes flowing unused into the sea.

Also Read: Kulgam Killings: OGW Held With Illegal Arms In Baramulla During Anti-Terror Operation

Concluding his article, Kwatra said Pakistan should focus on improving its own water management instead of blaming India. He added that if Islamabad genuinely seeks India's cooperation on bilateral issues, it must first dismantle the terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India put the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance?

India's Ambassador Vinay Kwatra stated that Pakistan's long record of cross-border terrorism and obstruction, including attacks on project sites and blocking renegotiations, left India with no choice. India suspended the treaty after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

What are India's main issues with Pakistan regarding the Indus Waters Treaty?

India claims Pakistan systematically delayed hydroelectric projects, attacked Indian project sites like the Tulbul Navigation Project, and resisted renegotiating the treaty despite decades of technological change. This eroded India's faith in the agreement.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
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Indus Water Treaty Pakistan Vinay Kwatra
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