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English NewsNewsWorld5 Dead, 41 Missing After Ferry Catches Fire Near Indonesia's Madura Island

5 Dead, 41 Missing After Ferry Catches Fire Near Indonesia's Madura Island

Five people were killed and 41 remain missing after a ferry caught fire near Indonesia's Madura Island, prompting a search and rescue operation.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 03:32 PM (IST)

Five people were killed and 41 remained missing on Sunday after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura Island, the country's search and rescue agency said.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indonesia Indonesia Ferry Fire Madura Island Indonesia Madura Island
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