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5 Dead, 41 Missing After Ferry Catches Fire Near Indonesia's Madura Island
Five people were killed and 41 remain missing after a ferry caught fire near Indonesia's Madura Island, prompting a search and rescue operation.
Five people were killed and 41 remained missing on Sunday after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura Island, the country's search and rescue agency said.
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