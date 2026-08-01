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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesFriday Box Office Collection: Spider-Man Brand New Day Crosses Rs 1 Cr, The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4 See Uptick

Friday Box Office Collection: Spider-Man Brand New Day Crosses Rs 1 Cr, The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4 See Uptick

Spider-Man Brand New Day continues its dream run by crossing Rs 100 crore in India, while The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4 register gains. Here's how Jana Nayakan performed on its second Friday.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominated India's box office.
  • It earned ₹109.95 crore in just two days.
  • Jana Nayagan, The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4 also performed.
  • They collected modest amounts during Friday's earnings.

The Indian box office remains fiercely competitibe, with Hollywood, South Indian and Bollywood releases all vying for attention. While moviegoers currently have plenty of choices, it is Spider-Man: Brand New Day that continues to dominate ticket sales. After shaking up the market on its opening day and affecting the collections of several established releases, the superhero film has maintained its momentum on Friday. Here's a look at how the major films performed at the Indian box office.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day 2 Box Office Collection

Hollywood's Spider-Man Brand New Day has continued its impressive theatrical run across India. The film opened to a massive Rs 60.60 crore on its first day, reflecting a strong response from audiences.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected Rs 49.35 crore on its second day, Friday. With this, its total India collection has climbed to Rs 109.95 crore within just two days, comfortably crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.

Jana Nayagan Day 9 Box Office Collection

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has completed its first week in cinemas with a solid opening-week collection of Rs 153.55 crore.

As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 3.55 crore on its ninth day, which marked its second Friday in theatres. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 157.10 crore after nine days.

The Odyssey Day 15 Box Office Collection

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has also delivered a strong performance in India since its release. The film wrapped up its opening week with Rs 90.30 crore before facing stiff competition from Spider-Man Brand New Day, which impacted its second-week earnings.

After collecting Rs 2.75 crore on its 14th day, its second-week total reached Rs 44.95 crore.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film saw a modest improvement on its 15th day (third Friday), collecting Rs 3.15 crore. That takes its overall India total to Rs 138.40 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Day 22 Box Office Collection

Dhamaal 4 has now completed three weeks at the box office. The comedy witnessed a slowdown on its third Thursday, managing Rs 90 lakh.

However, Sacnilk's early trend report suggests the film recovered slightly on its 22nd day (fourth Friday) by collecting Rs 1 crore. With this latest addition, its total India net collection has reached Rs 156.90 crore.

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Friday Box Office Collection Report: Who Won The Battle?

On Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day emerged as the clear winner at the Indian box office, continuing its sensational run with an estimated Rs 49.35 crore on its second day. The Hollywood superhero film comfortably outperformed every other release in cinemas and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days, taking its total India collection to Rs 109.95 crore.

Among the holdover releases, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 3.55 crore on its second Friday, pushing its total to Rs 157.10 crore, while Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey registered a slight improvement with Rs 3.15 crore, taking its overall collection to Rs 138.40 crore. Dhamaal 4 also witnessed a modest recovery, collecting Rs 1 crore on its fourth Friday for a cumulative Rs 156.90 crore.

While the established releases continued to attract audiences, Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominated the day by a huge margin, making it Friday's undisputed box office winner.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which film was the top earner at the Indian box office on Friday?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day emerged as the clear winner on Friday, collecting an estimated Rs 49.35 crore. It comfortably outperformed every other release in cinemas.

What is the total India box office collection for Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

After collecting Rs 49.35 crore on its second day, the film's total India collection has climbed to Rs 109.95 crore. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just two days.

How much has Jana Nayagan collected in total in India?

Jana Nayagan earned Rs 3.55 crore on its ninth day, which was its second Friday. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 157.10 crore after nine days.

What is the overall India total for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey?

The Odyssey saw a modest improvement on its 15th day (third Friday), collecting Rs 3.15 crore. This takes its overall India total collection to Rs 138.40 crore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
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ENtertainment News Jana Nayagan Dhamaal 4 The Odyssey Spider Man Brand New Day Friday Box Office Collection
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