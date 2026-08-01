Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominated India's box office.

It earned ₹109.95 crore in just two days.

Jana Nayagan, The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4 also performed.

They collected modest amounts during Friday's earnings.

The Indian box office remains fiercely competitibe, with Hollywood, South Indian and Bollywood releases all vying for attention. While moviegoers currently have plenty of choices, it is Spider-Man: Brand New Day that continues to dominate ticket sales. After shaking up the market on its opening day and affecting the collections of several established releases, the superhero film has maintained its momentum on Friday. Here's a look at how the major films performed at the Indian box office.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day 2 Box Office Collection

Hollywood's Spider-Man Brand New Day has continued its impressive theatrical run across India. The film opened to a massive Rs 60.60 crore on its first day, reflecting a strong response from audiences.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected Rs 49.35 crore on its second day, Friday. With this, its total India collection has climbed to Rs 109.95 crore within just two days, comfortably crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.

Jana Nayagan Day 9 Box Office Collection

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has completed its first week in cinemas with a solid opening-week collection of Rs 153.55 crore.

As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 3.55 crore on its ninth day, which marked its second Friday in theatres. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 157.10 crore after nine days.

The Odyssey Day 15 Box Office Collection

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has also delivered a strong performance in India since its release. The film wrapped up its opening week with Rs 90.30 crore before facing stiff competition from Spider-Man Brand New Day, which impacted its second-week earnings.

After collecting Rs 2.75 crore on its 14th day, its second-week total reached Rs 44.95 crore.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film saw a modest improvement on its 15th day (third Friday), collecting Rs 3.15 crore. That takes its overall India total to Rs 138.40 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Day 22 Box Office Collection

Dhamaal 4 has now completed three weeks at the box office. The comedy witnessed a slowdown on its third Thursday, managing Rs 90 lakh.

However, Sacnilk's early trend report suggests the film recovered slightly on its 22nd day (fourth Friday) by collecting Rs 1 crore. With this latest addition, its total India net collection has reached Rs 156.90 crore.

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Friday Box Office Collection Report: Who Won The Battle?

On Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day emerged as the clear winner at the Indian box office, continuing its sensational run with an estimated Rs 49.35 crore on its second day. The Hollywood superhero film comfortably outperformed every other release in cinemas and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days, taking its total India collection to Rs 109.95 crore.

Among the holdover releases, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 3.55 crore on its second Friday, pushing its total to Rs 157.10 crore, while Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey registered a slight improvement with Rs 3.15 crore, taking its overall collection to Rs 138.40 crore. Dhamaal 4 also witnessed a modest recovery, collecting Rs 1 crore on its fourth Friday for a cumulative Rs 156.90 crore.

While the established releases continued to attract audiences, Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominated the day by a huge margin, making it Friday's undisputed box office winner.